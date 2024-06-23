Rivals 250 offensive lineman Mario Nash Jr. played coy throughout his recruitment about Mississippi State, but ultimately it was the Bulldogs who ended up keeping the talented lineman in state. The Kemper County HS standout committed after a whirlwind weekend in Starkville.

He told Bulldog Blitz, "The best in the state go to State!"

Later on Sunday four-star running back Geron Johnson from Bartlett HS (Tenn.) committed to the Bulldogs followed by Louisiana receiver Ferzell Shepard.