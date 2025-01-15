State Gets Transfer WR Anthony Evans From GA

The transfer additions aren't quite done yet for Mississippi State.

On Wednesday, the Bulldogs got another. This time, it came from wide receiver Anthony Evans, who announced he intends to transfer to Mississippi State from Georgia. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining, along with a redshirt season option.

Evans saw action in 11 of Georgia's games this fall, but finished with just nine catches for 88 yards. He ran for another 50 yards on three carries, but fumbled in the SEC Championship game against Texas. Evans' biggest threat might be as a returner, in which he returned seven kicks for 124 yards and 17 punts for 129 yards. That figures to be where he'll especially fit in, in Starkville.

In 2023, Evans played in eight games for the Bulldogs. He had four catches for 35 yards and a touchdown, along with one carry for two yards. As a returner, Evans returned four punts for 55 yards.

Evans was a four-star member of the 2023 class out of Judson High School (TX). He was ranked No. 159 in the Rivals250 for that class and flipped to Georgia from an initial commitment to Oklahoma.