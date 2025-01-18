State Bests Ole Miss 84-81 in OT

KeShawn Murphy added 18 points for Mississippi State (15-3, 3-2) while RJ Melendez had 12 points and seven rebounds. Josh Hubbard has 10 points for the Bulldogs and Cameron Matthews had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Ole Miss (15-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) battled back from a 73-69 deficit in the final 42 seconds of regulation and tied the game at 74-74 on Matthew Murrell’s 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining. Kugel missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer and the game went to overtime.

Riley Kugel scored a season-high 21 points, including two free throws with 11 seconds remaining in overtime, and No. 15 Mississippi State knocked off No. 21 Mississippi 84-81 on Saturday night.

Jaemyn Brakefield had 20 points to lead Ole Miss and Sean Pedulla had 18. Murrell had 15 points, all in the second half

Brakefield missed a 3-point attempt at the overtime buzzer that could have tied it.

Mississippi State took a 14-2 lead following Kugel’s 3-pointer with 15:02 remaining in the half. The Bulldogs led by 14 points in the first half and 37-29 at halftime.

Takeaways

Ole Miss: After scoring 21 points with 19 rebounds on Tuesday against Alabama, Malik Dia was held to just eight points and two rebounds on Saturday.

Mississippi State: With the win, Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans improved to 4-1 against Ole Miss.

Key stat

The Bulldogs outrebounded Ole Miss 25-10 in the first half and 51-29 in the game. The Bulldogs had a 19-8 advantage on the offensive glass.

Up next

Ole Miss: The Rebels host Texas A&M on Wednesday night.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs travel to Tennessee on Tuesday night.