State Adds Transfer From DE Raishein Thomas

The NCAA Transfer Portal came through again for Mississippi State on Friday, with another addition on defense.

Defensive end Raishein Thomas announced via social media that he intends to transfer to the Bulldogs from Northern Illinois. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining.

Thomas played just four games this fall for the Huskies before he redshirted. In that time, he had 12 tackles, two for loss, two sacks and a pass deflection,

Over five total seasons at Northern Illinois, Thomas finished with 197 tackles, 22.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks, nine pass deflections, one forced fumble and two recoveries. His best came in the 2023 season, when Thomas had 75 tackles.

In addition to his redshirt this season, Thomas also played during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, which by NCAA rule, did not count towards player eligibility.

Thomas is the sixth defensive lineman Mississippi State has gained through the transfer portal this off-season. He joins Malick Sylla (from Texas A&M), Red Hibbler (from NC State), Darron Reed (Auburn), Jaray Bledsoe (Texas) and his Northern Illinois teammate, Nevaeh Sanders.

Thomas, originally from Washington Park (Wisc.), was a member of the 2020 recruiting class. He had no other FBS offers, but had an FCS offer from Eastern Illinois.