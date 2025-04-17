State Adds Michigan Transfer Sam Walters

Thursday became doubly nice for Mississippi State via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

In the evening, Michigan forward Sam Walters announced he plans to transfer to the Bulldogs. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Walters averaged 5 points and 1.6 rebounds per game over the 23 games he played this past season. He last played on Feb. 8 due to a back injury.

Walters spent the 2024-25 season, his freshman season, at Alabama. He played in all 27 games off the bench and averaged 5.4 points per game.

A member of the 2023 recruiting class, Walters was No. 51 in the 2023 Rivals150. A power forward, he played at The Villages (Fla.) and chose the Crimson Tide out of at least a dozen offers, including from Florida, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

The Bulldogs have now added four players in the portal this spring. Amier Ali announced Wednesday afternoon he plans to transfer from Arizona State, while former Wichita State forward Quincy Ballard and guard Ja'Borri McGhee.