State Adds DL Will Whitson From Transfer Portal

Just before the closure of the NCAA Transfer Portal, Mississippi State added one more.

On Monday, defensive lineman Will Whitson announced he plans to transfer to the Bulldogs from Coastal Carolina. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining.

Whitson played in just four games this season, before he elected to redshirt and preserve his final season of eligibility. In those games, he finished with 21 tackles, 3.5 for loss, along with two sacks and a forced fumble.

Whitson played all 13 of the Chanticleers' games in 2023. He finished that season with 42 tackles, five for loss and three sacks.

Whitson spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons at Independence Community College (Kans.), along with a spring 2021 season. In 2022, he was a JCGridiron.com pre-season second team selection. He's originally from Winton Woods (OH), where he was a member of the 2020 recruiting class.