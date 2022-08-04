Starkville NIL Club launches to benefit Mississippi State football players

Name, Image, and Likeness is changing the landscape of college athletics by allowing student-athletes to earn compensation, and now, Mississippi State athletes are getting in on the action with the new Starkville NIL Club.

The Starkville NIL Club launched yesterday and is a new way for fans to support Mississippi State's football players. Fans can contribute with a monthly commitment beginning at $5 and up to any amount. With a subscription, fans will have access to a message board to interact with other Mississippi State fans and players, digital events with players such as Q&As, player content such as practice updates and recruiting stories, and of course, help the players get paid.

Members that commit to $25+ per month will receive a free Dak Prescott jersey, and members that commit $100+ per month will have the opportunity to attend a steak dinner with Mississippi State players this fall.

On its first day, Starkville NIL Club received over $2,300 in commitments from over 60 contributors. Their goal is to reach $50,000 a month to distribute among the 100+ participating football players evenly.

Starkville NIL Club is not affiliated with Mississippi State University.