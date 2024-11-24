Spencer Dowland Commits to State

After a big visit weekend, Mississippi State began to reap the benefits on Sunday afternoon.

Athens (Ala.) three-star offensive tackle Spencer Dowland gave the Bulldogs his commitment on Sunday. He did so just before he left Starkville on his official visit.

Dowland had been committed to Auburn since Sept. 2, following an unofficial visit there. He officially visited two weeks later. But Dowland opened up his recruitment on Tuesday and zeroed in on Mississippi State. The Bulldogs were the only team he visited after that decommitment, though he did visit Ole Miss in late October, following a trip to Starkville.

Dowland chose Mississippi State out of a scholarship offer list that also included Arkansas, Ole Miss and Florida State. He was recruited primarily by assistant coach Cody Kennedy.

