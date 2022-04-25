Sophomore Forward Andersson Garcia Enters The Transfer Portal

This afternoon Mississippi State lost another piece of their 2022 roster as sophomore forward Andersson Garcia announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal via Instagram.

"I would like to thank my teammates, fans, alumni, Coach (Ben) Howland, Coach (Korey) McCray, and Mississippi State University for allowing me to be a part of their family. I have also enjoyed getting to know Coach (Chris) Jans and his staff and know the future is bright in Starkville."

"My two years at MSU have taught me valuable lessons both on and off the court."

"With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal and exploring all my educational and basketball options."

A native of the Dominican Republic, Garcia prepped at Hamilton Heights Christian in Chattanooga, TN, where he was a 3-star recruit in the 2020 class. Garcia chose the Bulldogs over offers from Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, and Illinois, among others.

As a freshman, the 6-foot-7 forward appeared in just 11 gamesbut was a staple in the Bulldog rotation on the defensive end this past season, appearing in all 33 games and making three starts. Garcia averaged 4.3 points per game on 54.4% shooting, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 steals as a sophomore.

Garcia is the eighth scholarship player from Mississippi State to enter the transfer portal, joining Javian Davis (UAB), Camryn Carter (Kansas State), Derek Fountain (LSU), DJ Jeffries, Shakeel Moore, Alden Applewhite, and Rocket Watts.

State also loses All-SEC guard Iverson Molinar to the NBA Draft and senior forward Garrison Brooks to graduation, leaving just three players from last year's team still with the program in center Tolu Smith, forward Keyshawn Murphy, and forward Cameron Matthews.

Newly hired Chris Jans has filled four of the ten open spots with signees Clinton (MS) forward Kimani Hamilton and Sipsey Valley (AL) guard MJ Russell, as well as former Oregon State guard Dashawn Davis and New Mexico State center Will McNair Jr., leaving six open scholarships.