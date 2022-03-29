Sixth Inning Surge Propels State to Victory in Memphis

Memphis, TN- Down 3-0 after five no-hit innings by the Memphis pitching staff, the Bulldogs were in dire need of a spark, and they were able to find it. Senior Drew Talley was on the mound for the Bulldogs in the bottom of the fifth, and in a full count, he got Memphis shortstop Ben Brooks to check his swing, but the umpire ruled it a ball, instantly firing up Mississippi State Head Coach Chris Lemonis.

The Bulldog skipper rushed onto the field to argue with the umpires, ultimately leading to his ejection. Brooks would score after a pair of base hits, putting Memphis up 4-0, but the emotion from Lemonis lit a fire in the Bulldog offense.

After a leadoff walk by Jess Davis, Kamren James began the rally with a homer deep to left field off of Memphis reliever J.T. Durham. A couple of at-bats later, Logan Tanner launched one over the left-field wall, quickly cutting the lead to 4-3. The scoring didn't stop there, as after a pair of walks by Hunter Hines and Kellum Clark, a fielding error by Memphis shortstop Ben Brooks on a Brad Cumbest ground ball tied the game up. Clark then scored on a wild pitch to take the lead, and R.J. Yeager knocked in Cumbest on a groundout to give the Bulldogs a six-run inning.

"It’s funny. A lot of times you’ll see the head coach get fired up like that to fire up his dugout," said Mississippi State Hitting Coach Jake Gautreau. We were kind of flat early, and we were kind of flat on Sunday. I was planning on meeting with the hitters after that half and he (Lemonis) got the boys pretty fired up on his own.

The offense stayed hot as Kellum Clark drew a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch in the seventh, and the Bulldogs followed with three more runs in the eighth. Von Seibert drove in a run on a single and Kamren James followed with an RBI sac-fly. Brayland Skinner, who pinch-ran for Seibert, then scored on a wild pitch to put Mississippi State up 10-4.

Mississippi State also got production out of some struggling pitchers. Mikey Tepper pitched a shutout sixth inning with a pair of strikeouts, and Jackson Fristoe followed with three shutout innings of his own. He allowed a single and a walk to the first two batters he faced in the seventh, but after pitching coach Scott Foxhall spoke with him on the mound, he absolutely dominated, retiring the next nine Memphis hitters with four strikeouts to close out the ballgame.

"On Saturday and Sunday I left a few pitches over the middle, I think I did a good job of adjusting and getting those down today," said Fristoe.

The Bulldogs will travel up to Fayetteville this weekend to play Arkansas. The Razorbacks sit atop the SEC West at 5-1, while State is tied for 2nd with three other clubs at 3-3.



