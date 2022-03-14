Sims, Simmons Both Done For Season

Mississippi State All-American Starter Landon Sims and Reliever Stone Simmons have both been ruled out for the season with torn UCLs.

Sims had been living up to his 1st Round expecations, striking out 10 of the 11 batters he faced against Tulane last Friday, but unfortunately had to be taken out of the game as he felt discomfort in his arm after a pitch.

The junior from Cumming, GA, earned 2nd Team All-American Honors last season, striking out 100 batters in 56.1 innings with a 1.44 ERA as a reliever. This season, Sims moved to the starting rotation and was building off an impressive sophomore year. In his 3 starts, he had a 1.15 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 15.2 innings pitched.

Sims will undergo surgery on his torn UCL this week. He is ranked the 18th best prospect according to MLB.com's 2022 draft rankings.