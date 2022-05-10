Shakeel Moore Withdraws from Transfer Portal

Mississippi State has seen a large chunk of their roster enter the transfer portal, but they got one of their cornerstone pieces back as Shakeel Moore has withdrawn from the transfer portal, a source told Rivals.

Moore was a piece of Mississippi State's transfer class last offseason after spending his freshman campaign in his home state with the NC State Wolfpack. As a sophomore for the Bulldogs, the Greensboro native was a key complement to Iverson Molinar in the backcourt, averaging 8.7 points, 2.2 assists, and 1.6 steals. After entering the transfer portal on April 19th, Moore reportedly had garnered interest from Seton Hall and Maryland but ultimately decided to stay put in Starkville.

The return of Moore means State will bring four players back from last year's team, joining center Tolu Smith and forwards Cameron Matthews and Keshawn Murphy. Chris Jans also brings in a pair of freshmen in Clinton (MS) forward Kimani Hamilton and Sipsey Valley (AL) guard Martavious Russell, as well as three transfers in Oregon State guard Dashawn Davis, Southeast Missouri State guard Eric Reed Jr., and New Mexico State center Will McNair Jr.

Mississippi State now has four spots to fill, and they recently hosted Missouri State guard Isiaih Mosley, one of the most sought-after transfers in the portal, for an official visit over the weekend. Mosley has also received interest from a pair of Big 12 programs in Kansas and Texas Tech, and his decision could come soon. Chris Jans is also actively recruiting forward DJ Jeffries to make a return to Starkville, who entered the portal last month.