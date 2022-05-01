SEMO Transfer Eric Reed Jr. Breaks Down Bulldog Commitment

It was just Monday when former Southeast Missouri State guard Eric Reed Jr. put his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, and the graduate transfer was quick to find a new home as he committed to Mississippi State yesterday.

For Reed, entering the transfer portal was about looking for a greater opportunity.

"My goal as a basketball player is to play against the best competition," said Reed. "Playing against the guys in the SEC is definitely something as a competitor you look forward to."

The former All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team guard had heard from schools such as Nevada, Colorado State, UCF, and Murray State but took his first and only official visit to Starkville.

"It was amazing," said Reed. "It was good to meet Chris Jans and the coaching staff in person; they're great people."

"It was a great environment, the people seem nice, and everything is well kept."

In his sophomore and junior seasons at SEMO, The Baton Rouge native was one of the sharpest shooters in the country, hitting his three-pointers at a 39.8% clip, and was one of the best scorers in the Ohio Valley Conference, putting up 16.1 points per game.

"Chris Jans wants me to do what I do best which is shoot the ball," said Reed. "He wants me to go score and just play basketball."

Reed also takes pride in being a leader in the defensive end. The 6-foot-2 combo guard averaged one steal a game this past season.

"I think I'm a great defender and I take pride in guarding the other team's best player," said Reed. "I've been guarding the opponent's best player my entire life."

Reed is the third transfer to commit to Mississippi State this offseason, joining Oregon State point guard Dashawn Davis and New Mexico State center Will McNair Jr. State also welcomes in a freshman class of Clinton (MS) forward Kimani Hamilton and Sipsey Valley (AL) guard Martavious Russell.

The Bulldogs also return starting center Tolu Smith, and forwards Cameron Matthews and Keyshawn Murphy, leaving five open spots for Chris Jans to use on transfers.



