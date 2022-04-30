SEMO Sharpshooter Eric Reed Jr. Transfers to Mississippi State

This afternoon, Mississippi State head coach picked up an essential piece for the 2022-23 roster as former Southeastern Missouri State guard Eric Reed Jr. announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

The Baton Rouge native prepped at University Lab High School and spent his first two college seasons at Howard Junior College in Texas. In his first season at SEMO, Reed made an immediate impact, scoring 11 points per game and shooting 45.9% from the three-point line.

This season, the 6'2" guard took on a more prominent role, leading the Redhawks in scoring at 16.1 points per game, and averaging 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, one steal, and shooting 81.5 percent on free throws, earning him All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team honors.

While primarily known for his shooting ability, Reed can fill it up from all spots on the court and loves to go to his floater when driving to the cup. This season, Reed had some dominant scoring performances, dropping 28 on Morehead State, 34 on Austin Peay, and 35 on Tennessee Tech.

Reed entered the transfer portal on Monday, and after taking an official visit to Mississippi State yesterday, he quickly decided to commit to the Bulldogs.

Reed is the third transfer to pick Mississippi State this offseason, joining Oregon State guard Dashawn Davis and New Mexico State center Will McNair Jr. Star center Tolu Smith and forward Cameron Matthews announced they would be returning to the Bulldogs this week. They are also expected to return forward Keyshawn Murphy. With two freshmen in Clinton (MS) forward Kimani Hamilton and Sipsey Valley (AL) guard Martavious Russell coming in, it gives Chris Jans eight players on the current roster, leaving five spots remaining to use on transfers.



