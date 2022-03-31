DESTREHAN, La. -The fourth stop of the Rivals Camp Series was Sunday at Destrehan High School and one of the top young prospects in attendance was 2025 DL Reginald Vaughn. The 6-foot-2 defensive tackle from Jackson (MS) St. Joseph Catholic was one of the younger prospects in attendance, but you never would have guessed it based on an impressive showing that earned him an invite to to the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge.

Prior to hitting the field on Sunday, Vaughn took some time to discuss his recruitment and early SEC scholarship offers.