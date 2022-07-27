STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Braylon Burnside is no stranger to the recruiting process. The class of 2024 Starkville (Miss.) standout jumped onto college radars before he even took his first high school class.

Oregon became the first to offer Burnside, and several other programs have followed suit. Both in-state SEC schools -- Mississippi State and Ole Miss -- are in hot pursuit, and other programs are involved with the versatile playmaker as he gears up for his junior season in the Magnolia State.

In addition to those three, Florida State, South Carolina, and Southern Miss are on the offer sheet, too. Burnside is being recruited to play either side of the ball on the next level, as he is a game-changing talent at wide receiver and safety. That versatility makes him an intriguing prospect in the 2024 cycle.

The rising junior had a solid showing at the Overtime 7v7 Tournament in Las Vegas earlier this summer while playing with Mississippi-based Devoted Dreamers. Burnside learned a lot about himself after facing stiff competition from around the nation.

"(I learned) what type of player I am and how better that I can be against those type of players," Burnside said. "When you play against those four-stars and five-stars, you have to put a little more into it. I played both ways (during the tournament)."