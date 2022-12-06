Mississippi State safety Collin Duncan announced his intentions to declare for the NFL Draft Tuesday.

Duncan was a three-year starter for Zach Arnett's defense and had one year of eligibility remaining if he had chosen to stay.

"First off I would like to thank God for all he's done. I would also like to thank my family and loved ones for the endless support over the past four years. To my coaches and teammates I can't thank you enough for the memories and lessons I've learned on and off the field. And lastly to my Bulldog family thank you for bringing me in and treating me like family since the first day I stepped on campus. Being a Mississippi State Bulldog means the world to me and it forever will."

"With that being said after talking to my family and loves ones I have made my decision to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft." Duncan said in a post on Twitter.

Duncan did not state his intentions to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl next month.

The Montgomery, Alabama, native came to Mississippi State in 2019 over offers from Kentucky, South Carolina, and Florida. He mostly played special teams as a freshman but broke into the rotation as a sophomore making 46 tackles, two interceptions, six pass deflections, and a forced fumble.

Duncan started all 13 games for the Bulldogs as a junior and made 46 tackles and four pass deflections. He had his best year as a senior, making 55 tackles, one interception, five pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. He improved greatly in coverage as his passer rating allowed dropped from 113.6 to 68.6.

His loss means that Mississippi State only returns one secondary starter in Decamerion Richardson. All-SEC cornerback Emmanuel Forbes declared for the draft last week, and safeties Jalen Green and Jackie Matthews both exhausted all of their eligibility.

Mississippi State will bring back most of its defensive front as defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy, Nathan Pickering, and Randy Charlton and linebackers Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson have all announced they'd return.