STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Two seasons ago Arkansas came up with a blueprint to defend Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense.

A three-man front with eight players dropping in coverage made for a rough night for the Mississippi State offense. That game plan did not work on Saturday.

Will Rogers threw for three touchdowns and broke the Southeastern Conference mark for career completions, and the 23rd-ranked Bulldogs ran for their most yards with Leach in charge in a 40-17 win over the Razorbacks.

“The more that we can run the ball and get extra guys in the box, the more it’s going to open up a passing lane,” Rogers said. “I think that helps us be on pace.”

Rogers was 31-of-48 passing for 395 yards and broke the SEC mark in he first quarter with the 922nd completion of his career, eclipsing the mark set by Georgia’s Aaron Murray in 52 games, Rogers has played in 28 games.

The Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 SEC) rushed for over 100 yards for the second straight week for the first time with Leach as coach. Dillon Johnson gained 100 yards rushing, the first to do that in Leach’s three seasons, and scored twice.

The running backs took advantage of the Razorbacks’ three-man rush. Johnson and fellow running back Jo’Quavious Marks had 46 total touches in the game for 281 yards rushing and receiving combined, and accounted for three touchdowns.