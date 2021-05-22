Rocket Watts headed to Starkville
Former Michigan State guard and Rivals #38 player in the 2019 class, Rocket Watts has committed to Mississippi State as a transfer. Watts will have three seasons of eligibility remaining and he will provide some playmaking at the two-guard spot for the Bulldogs and he can handle the ball if needed as well.
In his two seasons in East Lansing, Watts averaged 9.0 and 7.7 points per game but struggled shooting at times with just a 33.6-percent field goal numbers last year and he was just 25.3-percent from three. He also played out of position at times as a point guard instead of playing more off the ball which is his preference.
Watts can play his more comfortable combo guard role at State with Iverson Molinar and two newcomers Shakeel Moore and Camyrn Carter handling more of the traditional point guard duties. Bulldogs head coach Ben Howland has reshaped his roster this offseason with seven new players including another splash transfer Garrison Brooks.