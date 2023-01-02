Tampa - Justin Robinson took home MVP honors with a seven-catch, 81-yard, and one-touchdown performance as Mississippi State defeated Illinois 19-10 in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

The 6’4” Georgia transfer was vital in Mississippi State’s offensive success with the absence of Rara Thomas, who will transfer to Robinson’s former school. Robinson caught Mississippi State’s only touchdown of the game as he tapped his toe in the back of the end zone on a crucial 4th and 2 to start the fourth quarter.

The touchdown tied the game up at ten a piece, but it wasn’t just the touchdown that helped Robinson earn MVP honors. Robinson was Will Rogers’ key target when trying to move the sticks that drive. He picked up 22 yards on the first play of that drive and moved the chains with an eight-yard grab on 3rd and seven later.

The Bulldog defense was stellar all game. They sacked Illinois QB Tommy DeVito seven times, each by a different player, and held the Illini to only 35 yards on the ground, their lowest total of the season.

Mississippi State lost the turnover battle 2-1 as Will Rogers threw two interceptions in the first half. One got tipped on the goal line and was picked off in the end zone by Matthew Bailey, and the other was a prayer of a deep ball on third down intercepted by Kendall Smith.

Despite that, the Bulldog defense continued to battle to give Will Rogers more chances. They only allowed one touchdown as Tommy DeVito ran one in from three yards out after a 41-yard reception from Isaiah Williams, who accounted for 114 of DeVito’s 253 passing yards.

The Bulldogs committed what could have been some crucial penalties on Illinois’ first drive of the fourth quarter. Shawn Preston was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after an incomplete pass, and Randy Charlton was called for holding on a 3rd and 26. Mississippi State still fought, and after a Cameron Young sack and two incompletions, they forced a punt.

State had the ball in their hands with the game on the line as they regained possession with under two minutes to play. First downs by Tulu Griffin, Jaden Walley, and Simeon Price got them across midfield. Price burst through the hole for a 28-yard run and set up a chip shot for Massimo Biscardi to put the game away.

Illinois had just four seconds left to go 74-yards, and after four laterals, Marcus Banks scooped one up on the left sideline and ran it back 60 yards to seal a Bulldog victory.