Rivals250 Update: Where things stand for the top-5 players in Mississippi

There was some movement in the state of Mississippi in the latest Rivals250 rankings. The top prospect remains the same, but new faces have jumped into the top of the rankings for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Two of the top-five recruits in the Magnolia State have already announced their college commitment. The three others are being heavily pursued by programs from around the nation. Rivals has the latest on where things stand for the best in Mississippi. ***** CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series *****

Suntarine Perkins is currently committed to Ole Miss, giving Lane Kiffin and the Rebels’ a big win in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Perkins is an impressive player at the linebacker position with his sideline-to-sideline ability and overall athleticism. Despite the commitment to Ole Miss, Nick Saban and Alabama remain in the picture, and it would be foolish to bet against the Crimson Tide for a prospect that they covet. That said, Ole Miss holds the commitment of the top player in the state of Mississippi. *****

Isaac Smith is among the top safety prospects in the entire 2023 recruiting cycle. He is a smart defender that has the ability to play in the box and make an impact in coverage. His well-rounded game has made him a priority for several programs across the nation. Georgia and Texas A&M have put themselves in position to potentially add the No. 2 player in Mississippi. It would be difficult to count out Mississippi State and Ole Miss from making a run at the in-state standout. *****

Mississippi is a state that has a strong history of producing talented defensive linemen, and Jamarious Brown looks to be next. Brown plays all over the field for his high school team, but he best projects as a force in the trenches. Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss remain in the mix for Brown. *****

Ayden Williams is an alpha at the receiver position with his ability to consistently win one-on-one matchups. He wins in a variety of ways and often makes defenders look foolish. Williams recently dropped a top-six list that includes Georgia, Jackson State, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Ole Miss appears to be sitting in the best spot, with LSU lurking around. *****