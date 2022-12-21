Rivals250 four-star safety Isaac Smith has been one of the most coveted safeties of the 2023 recruiting cycle. SEC powers and programs stretching from coast to coast were in pursuit until signing day. In the end, the Fulton (Miss.) Itawamba Agriculture defensive back chose Mississippi State. He picked the in-state Bulldogs over LSU, the other finalist in his recruitment that went down to the wire. "Just being able to stay home, play for my state, represent and just be the next great Mississippi player is powerful," Smith told Rivals.com. "Picking (the school) was really tough, but i could just see myself (at Mississippi State) more than any other place. It came down to the last eight hours to figure it out."

Smith was a frequent visitor to Mississippi State during the fall. He was in Starkville for several game days and took multiple visits during December. The relationships that he built with the staff won out in his recruitment. Newly-appointed head coach Zach Arnett, who had been the defensive coordinator for the last three seasons, led the charge for the Bulldogs. Assistant coach Matt Brock also played a significant role in keeping the four-star talent in the state. "I’m going to go in and compete for the starting spot, win the job, be a first-year starter, and be out in three years, going to the draft," Smith said about what he wants to achieve in Starkville. *****

