{{ timeAgo('2022-06-21 07:17:32 -0500') }}

Rivals Underclassmen Challenge: Who's your favorite assistant coach?

Mario Buford
Mario Buford
Cole Patterson
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsCole

ATLANTA - The Rivals Underclassmen Challenge was filled with top prospects from all around the nation. These top prospects are being recruited by programs from coast to coast. Therefore, we got some insight on who their favorite assistant coaches are.

*****

Who: Steve Spurrier Jr., Mississippi State

Why: "He's who I'm talking to the most."

*****

Who: Erik Chinander, Nebraska

Why: "Coach Chinander, I talk to him a lot. I mess with Nebraska."

*****

Who: Kyle Flood, Texas

Why: "Flood is the top O-Line coach, I think, in the whole country -- NFL and college."

*****

Who: Steve Spurrier Jr., Mississippi State

Why: "I got a great relationship with coach Spurrier. Every time I go up there, it's like he's my stepdad or something. He just knows me. It's real cool."

*****

Who: Ryan Gunderson, UCLA

Why: "He's a really good coach. Really organized. He taught me the game when I was out there, the fundamentals of the game."

*****

Who: Jeffery Phelps, Mississippi State

Why: "He's real nice. He's invited me to games, and it's just a nice atmosphere."

