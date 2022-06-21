Rivals Underclassmen Challenge: Who's your favorite assistant coach?
ATLANTA - The Rivals Underclassmen Challenge was filled with top prospects from all around the nation. These top prospects are being recruited by programs from coast to coast. Therefore, we got some insight on who their favorite assistant coaches are.
*****
RIVALS UNDERCLASSMEN CHALLENGE: Rankings impact | Biggest takeaways | Survey: Most personable head coach | Top moments | Best RBs/LBs | Best QBs | Three-Point Stance | Prospects shine in Atlanta | Recruiting Rumor Mill | Gorney's interviews on Media Night | Gorney podcast
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
*****
Who: Steve Spurrier Jr., Mississippi State
Why: "He's who I'm talking to the most."
*****
Who: Erik Chinander, Nebraska
Why: "Coach Chinander, I talk to him a lot. I mess with Nebraska."
*****
Who: Kyle Flood, Texas
Why: "Flood is the top O-Line coach, I think, in the whole country -- NFL and college."
*****
Who: Steve Spurrier Jr., Mississippi State
Why: "I got a great relationship with coach Spurrier. Every time I go up there, it's like he's my stepdad or something. He just knows me. It's real cool."
*****
Who: Ryan Gunderson, UCLA
Why: "He's a really good coach. Really organized. He taught me the game when I was out there, the fundamentals of the game."
*****
Who: Jeffery Phelps, Mississippi State
Why: "He's real nice. He's invited me to games, and it's just a nice atmosphere."