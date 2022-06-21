Rivals Underclassmen Challenge: Who's your favorite assistant coach?

ATLANTA - The Rivals Underclassmen Challenge was filled with top prospects from all around the nation. These top prospects are being recruited by programs from coast to coast. Therefore, we got some insight on who their favorite assistant coaches are.

Who: Steve Spurrier Jr., Mississippi State Why: "He's who I'm talking to the most."

Who: Erik Chinander, Nebraska Why: "Coach Chinander, I talk to him a lot. I mess with Nebraska."

Who: Kyle Flood, Texas Why: "Flood is the top O-Line coach, I think, in the whole country -- NFL and college."

Who: Steve Spurrier Jr., Mississippi State Why: "I got a great relationship with coach Spurrier. Every time I go up there, it's like he's my stepdad or something. He just knows me. It's real cool."

Who: Ryan Gunderson, UCLA Why: "He's a really good coach. Really organized. He taught me the game when I was out there, the fundamentals of the game."

