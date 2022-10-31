"Really, I just thank God," Canada said. "It's all a blessing. I thank [defensive coordinator Mark McMillan ] here at TVCC. Out of the portal, this was the only place I could commit to on the spot. Reporting here this summer, it's just been all business. This defense is the best defense I've ever worked with, it's all just a team effort at the end of the day."

That includes this season as redshirt freshman cornerback Channing Canada is making headlines as one of the top junior college recruits in the country after falling into the JUCO ranks after a stint at Houston Christian.

ATHENS, Texas — Trinity Valley Community College has been home to some top junior college recruits in years past, and even with a decrease in attention to the JUCO ranks since the opening of the one-time transfer rule in the NCAA, there is still some quality talent being pushed out of the East Texas two-year program.

Canada has picked up a total of 34 offers at this point in his recruiting process with a handful still coming in every day. As for the programs making the most noise in his recruitment, Canada has been in steady contact with TCU, Mississippi State, Illinois and Oklahoma State.

A relationship with cornerbacks coach Carlton Buckels at TCU has especially stood out, as the two share the same hometown of Boutte, La.

"He's my dawg. It's not even text messages, it's FaceTime," Canada said. "We're talking, we're laughing. We're building a relationship off the field too, it's not even about football."

Canada is working out a plan for official visits in the coming days as he wants to find a place that he can excel as both a player and a person.

"Really just a place I can find home," he said. "Some schools just throw offers because every school throws the offer. But the next two-to-three years, I want to learn on and off the field."

The lockdown cornerback and lethal return man will enroll at his school of choice in the spring, but there are a few tasks he hopes to accomplish before getting to that point.

"All-American," he said. "As a team, the natty, but for sure All-American. And they have that JUCO Heisman, so who knows? I gotta get nominated."

At 6-foot-0, 185 pounds, Canada has not yet been ranked by Rivals.