REGIONAL PREVIEW: Dudy Noble, Mississippi State set for national stage
There was worry and angst amongst the Mississippi State fan base about whether or not the Bulldogs would earn a national seed in the NCAA Tournament, but those worries were unwarranted. State will be the number seven national seed.
The Starkville regional features two-seed VCU, three-seed Campbell, and four-seed Samford.
Samford, State’s first opponent in the regional, has faced the Bulldogs this season with MSU coming out on top, 10-2. The Bulldogs from Alabama have a 35-22 record and won the Southern Conference championship.
VCU has a 37-14 record, 13-3 in the Atlantic 10. They won their conference tournament with wins over Saint Joseph’s, Rhode Island, and Dayton.
Campbell comes into the tournament with a 35-16 record, 28-9 in conference play. They won the Big South Conference regular-season championship but lost in the tournament title game to Presbyterian.
State’s regional is paired with the 10th overall seed, Notre Dame. In the South Bend regional are two-seed UConn, three-seed Michigan, and four-seed Central Michigan.