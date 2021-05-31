REGIONAL PREVIEW: Dudy Noble, Mississippi State set for national stage

There was worry and angst amongst the Mississippi State fan base about whether or not the Bulldogs would earn a national seed in the NCAA Tournament, but those worries were unwarranted. State will be the number seven national seed.

Samford, State’s first opponent in the regional, has faced the Bulldogs this season with MSU coming out on top, 10-2. The Bulldogs from Alabama have a 35-22 record and won the Southern Conference championship.

VCU has a 37-14 record, 13-3 in the Atlantic 10. They won their conference tournament with wins over Saint Joseph’s, Rhode Island, and Dayton.

Campbell comes into the tournament with a 35-16 record, 28-9 in conference play. They won the Big South Conference regular-season championship but lost in the tournament title game to Presbyterian.

State’s regional is paired with the 10th overall seed, Notre Dame. In the South Bend regional are two-seed UConn, three-seed Michigan, and four-seed Central Michigan.



