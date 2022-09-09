Mississippi State redshirt freshman running back Ke'Travion Hargrove officially entered the NCAA transfer portal this morning, but withdrew his name from the portal this afternoon.

The Ruston (LA) native was a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class and redshirted his freshman season in Starkville. Hargrove possesses some impressive speed, having won a State Championship in the 60-meters.

With veterans Jo'quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson returning, the 5'11" 200-pound back battled fellow redshirt sophomore Simeon Price for the 3rd string spot, with Price winning out as Hargrove did not see any action in the opener against Memphis.

Hargrove will likely remain as the fourth string running back ahead of former walk-on J.J. Jernighan. Mississippi State currently has one running back committed in its 2023 class in Katy (Tex.), three-star Seth Davis. Bay Springs (Miss.) three-star ATH Ty Jones also has the ability to play running back but will likely end up at linebacker.