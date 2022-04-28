Redshirt Freshman Linebacker Timar Rogers Enters the Transfer Portal

After the conclusion of spring ball on Tuesday, Mississippi State saw redshirt freshman linebacker Timar Rogers enter the transfer portal, a source told Rivals.

The 6’2” linebacker redshirted this past season for the Bulldogs, and had been practicing with the third-unit this spring.

As a 3-star recruit out of Deland (FL) High School, Rogers held offers from Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Coastal Carolina, NC State, South Florida, and West Virginia among others.

Rogers is the 3rd player from Mississippi State's 2021 recruiting class to leave the team, joining Wide Receivers Jacobi Moore and Teddy Knox who don't have a new destination yet and defensive end Tre'von Marshall who retired from football.



Mississippi State has now lost 15 players to the transfer portal. Rogers joins linebacker Aaron Brule (Michigan State), Wide Receiver Malik Heath (Ole Miss), WR Quinton Torbor (Alabama State), S/RB Janari Dean (Southern Miss), DE Aaron Odom (Southern Miss, DL Armondous Cooley (Southern Miss), OL Calvin McMillan (Southern Miss), LB Rodney Groce (Arizona State), DE King Ani, S Londyn Craft, S Landon Guidry, and CB Kyle Cass.

Players have until the May 1st deadline to enter the portal and be eligible to play next season.