A big weekend across the country two weeks ago and more players on the road over the last few days has the Recruiting Rumor Mill filled this week.



Atkinson is a 2026 prospect with a ton of time left in his recruitment but his visit to Tennessee for its win over Alabama left a huge impression especially since he trains with a lot of the Vols in the offseason including Omari Thomas, Amari McNeill, Jordan Phillips and Da’jon Terry. Georgia is definitely another program to watch early on but the Vols definitely intrigue the Loganville (Ga.) Grayson standout. “It was a game experience like I have never seen before,” Atkinson said.

*****

The 2025 quarterback from Lexington (Ky.) Lexington Christian Academy was at Penn State this past weekend for its big win over Minnesota and then he’s headed to Michigan for the Michigan State rivalry game this Saturday as those two Big Ten programs have made an impression. Tennessee and the Wolverines could have the early edge but Oregon, LSU and Kentucky are also up there.

*****

The 2025 running back from Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian Academy was supposed to visit Tennessee for the Florida game but couldn’t make it but the Vols coaches kept pushing and he made it for the Alabama game and used one word for his experience: Epic. Davidson spent two hours with position coach Jerry Mack before the game and he talked to other coaches as well as the Vols are definitely one of the main contenders early on.

*****

The 2024 high three-star offensive tackle loved his Michigan visit for the blowout over Penn State and has a ton of respect for position coach Sherrone Moore plus he met with coach Jim Harbaugh during this trip. This was his second trip to Ann Arbor so the Katy (Texas) Tompkins prospect has a lot of interest in the Wolverines. He also has his eye on Stanford, Texas A&M and Alabama early on.



*****

Michigan assistant coaches Ron Bellamy and Sherrone Moore spent time with the 2025 offensive lineman from Franklin, Mich., who landed an offer when he visited for the Wolverines’ blowout over Penn State. It definitely meant a whole lot and he loved the atmosphere inside the Big House. A return visit to Michigan is definitely being planned along with a trip to Michigan State and a possible stop at Wisconsin before the end of the season could happen as well.

*****

The Alabama-Tennessee game was the “loudest game I have ever been to” and that thrilling environment - especially with the Vols winning - could have made a major impact on the 2024 four-star receiver. The message to Gatling after the game from both offensive coordinator Alex Golesh and position coach Kelsey Pope was to come join them. Tennessee, Alabama, Texas A&M and Ole Miss have caught the eye of the Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton standout so far.

*****

A new offer from Florida State definitely caught Johnson’s attention as the Seminoles have been talking to him a lot before they offered. The 2024 four-star cornerback from Lafayette (La.) Lafayette Christian Academy is looking to visit Tallahassee next month especially after the offer and then LSU, Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Penn State and Mississippi State have also been showing tons of attention.

*****

Florida State is the newest offer for the 2024 five-star athlete from Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview so that will be something to watch but his recent visit to Tennessee left a major impression. The message from the coaching staff was that the Vols are building something special - the win over Alabama was evidence of that - and that Matthews should be a part of it. The 2024 five-star loved the culture he saw and even stormed the field to share in the excitement after the winning field goal.

*****

Michigan and Florida are the two programs standing out early on for the 2024 four-star tight end from Hiram, Ga., and a recent visit to Ann Arbor could have put the Wolverines as the early team to beat. Matthews was in town for the big win over Ann Arbor and he absolutely loved the atmosphere so Michigan has made a big impression so far.

*****

Mississippi State has stepped it up with the four-star defensive end after he backed off his Northwestern pledge and a source said Porter is by no means a lock to return to the Big Ten as Michigan State is a program that’s also very serious in his recruitment. The Spartans have the edge now but the Cypress (Texas) Cypress Ranch standout was at TCU Saturday and is looking to visit Starkville and Oklahoma State.

*****

Tennessee thoroughly impressed the 2024 defensive end from Birmingham (Ala.) Vestavia Hills in its win over Alabama and the Vols could definitely be the team to watch early in his recruitment after experiencing Knoxville a couple weekends ago. Clemson, Cincinnati and Ole Miss are showing new interest with offers also from Auburn, Georgia and Kansas for the 2024 recruit. “It was unbelievable,” Ross said of his Tennessee visit.

*****

The 2024 tight end from Orem, Utah has emerged on the scene as one of the best players at his position not only in the West but possibly nationally and a recent visit to Utah could have a huge impact on his recruitment. Saleapaga was in attendance for Utah’s big win over USC recently and absolutely loves how much the Utes throw the ball to tight end Dalton Kincaid, who leads Utah in every receiving category. BYU, Oregon, Washington and others are also involved.

*****

After visiting Tennessee for the Alabama blockbuster, the Vols have moved way up the lost and is one of the “top teams” for the high three-star cornerback from Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook. But Alabama, Auburn, USC, Miami and Oklahoma are also still involved with Scott and Tennessee is not a lock for his commitment yet.

*****

The 2025 quarterback from Pahokee, Fla., loved a recent visit to Florida especially seeing all the tradition there and the fans inside The Swamp but Florida is still in the early stages of recruiting him. Simmons talked with coach Billy Napier who said he’d watch his film as Louisville, Florida State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Pitt and Texas A&M are recruiting the 2025 standout most.

*****

Utah, Northwestern, Colorado and BYU have been the top four for Snowden and after another visit to see the Utes for their exciting win over USC recently, the word is that the high three-star cornerback is “getting closer to a decision.” An offer from Tennessee has made things interesting and Lehi (Utah) Skyridge standout is considering another visit before making a pledge but it looks like Utah has emerged as the front-runner - and it could be by a wide margin right now.

*****

The 2024 four-star receiver from Bolingbrook, Ill., absolutely loved the atmosphere and his experience at Tennessee for its thrilling win over Alabama as position coach Kelsey Pope and others have made a big impression on him already. The Vols along with Michigan, Cincinnati, Oregon, Nebraska, Illinois and Missouri have made the biggest impression so far but it will be tough to beat Knoxville’s atmosphere. “It was like a scene out of a movie,” Stewart said.

*****

One week after LSU lost to Tennessee, the Tigers commit was in Knoxville for the Vols’ big win over Alabama and loved the environment along with the coaches who said “they’re building something different” in that program. But it still might be very tough - if not impossible - to pull the 2024 four-star athlete from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson away from his LSU pledge. “I love LSU and the different type of vibe they bring,” Stone said. “I still haven’t found a vibe like LSU’s.”

*****

The four-star offensive lineman from Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard loved his recent visit to Notre Dame and now has a whole lot to consider. Terek has been committed to Wisconsin since late June but the Irish coaching staff made it clear the four-star is the top target to fill out Notre Dame’s offensive line class and with the coaching change in Madison, Terek has a lot to weigh between these two moving forward.

*****

The high four-star defensive end who could push for five-star status talks regularly with position coach Larry Johnson at Ohio State and it’s one of many reasons why the Buckeyes are in great shape in Uiagalelei’s recruitment. Oregon is also very high and its success this season cannot hurt but watch out for Georgia here. The family has reached out to the Bulldogs and some close to him think it’s a good idea for him to take a much closer look at the national champs. A visit hasn’t been set up yet but if it happens then things could get more interesting.

*****