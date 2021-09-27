Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest after another big weekend of visits

The 2023 offensive tackle from Belmont (N.C.) South Point loved the pregame tailgating atmosphere and especially was taken aback by how loud and excited the NC State fans were during the team’s upset of Clemson. “You couldn’t find a better place to be in America than Raleigh.” NC State is definitely a frontrunner after that experience with Appalachian State, Duke, Virginia Tech and others involved.

*****

The Kentucky commit from Tylertown, Miss., visited Mississippi State this past weekend and loved seeing the defensive performance from the Bulldogs. “They got big things going on,” Anthony said, but his commitment to the Wildcats still definitely stands.

*****



The 2023 three-star defensive back from Marietta, Ga., especially loved the attention and time the Mississippi State coaches gave him over the weekend and he thought the crowd was “insane” in Starkville. The Bulldogs are definitely one of the early frontrunners, along with Georgia Tech, Georgia, West Virginia and Auburn.



*****

It’s early for the 2024 quarterback, who could see a lot more offers come his way, but the Chapin, S.C., standout has been going to South Carolina games since he was a little kid and it was another great experience last weekend. This was his first as a recruit, and he loved the hospitality and how the coaching staff recruits him. The Gamecocks are definitely one of the top early teams “and I like them a lot,” he said. He will visit NC State soon and Notre Dame in late October.

*****

The atmosphere, the energy of the fans and especially the tradition stood out to Carlson during his weekend trip to Auburn as he learns more about the campus and academics, too. The 2023 three-star defensive end from Nashville (Tenn.) Father Ryan is in “constant contact” with the coaches and the Tigers do stand out. Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Coastal Carolina, Louisville, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Virginia are all involved.

*****

The Georgia Tech defense stood out most to Cost during his visit but in an even bigger compliment the 2023 three-star cornerback from Fayetteville (Ga.) Sandy Creek wasn’t “surprised” by that since he expects it now from the program. The Yellow Jackets are definitely high in his recruitment, along with Florida State, Kansas, Mississippi State, Miami, Missouri and Virginia Tech.

*****

The three-star linebacker from Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill loved seeing how fast Georgia Tech’s defense played in its win over North Carolina, and the fans “surprised” him over the weekend. Along with the Yellow Jackets, Virginia and Mississippi State have been recruiting him the hardest.

*****

Auburn did not turn in its best performance in a closer-than-expected win over Georgia State on Saturday, but even more important for Crayton was that the fans stayed in the game the entire time and helped their team to victory. “After that game, Auburn is high on my list, for sure,” Crayton said. “They found a way to overcome adversity and get the win. That’s what football is all about.” Georgia Tech, Florida State and others are involved with the 2023 four-star linebacker from Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark.

*****

The massive 6-foot-8, 300-pound offensive tackle in the 2023 class from Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Northridge was at Auburn this past weekend, and while the Tigers have not offered yet he loved the trip and had an excellent experience there. “We have had multiple conversations about a future with me in Auburn,” Formby said, but he’s still waiting to get word. Ole Miss is definitely a contender early in his recruitment, but things are just getting started.

*****



The three-star safety from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances loved the atmosphere at NC State this past weekend and especially liked that the team did not back down when the game was tight and headed to overtime. “They didn’t let off the gas toward the end of the game,” he said. No teams are standing out early on, but Garrett definitely liked seeing the NC State safeties in action.



*****

The 2023 four-star center has more than 30 offers and is from Auburn, Ala., but the Tigers have still not offered, even though Joiner visited again this past weekend. He was impressed with how Auburn rebounded in the second half to beat Georgia State, but when it comes to an offer there is some confusion as to why one hasn't come yet. The feeling from Joiner is that Auburn is focusing first on its 2022 class and then will turn to 2023, but many others, including Georgia, have already prioritized Joiner.

*****

Lee expected a good game between Georgia Tech and North Carolina, but the 2023 four-star receiver from Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake was surprised how bad the Yellow Jackets beat the Tar Heels, and he loved the energy at the stadium. Penn State, Georgia, USC, Florida and UCF have been recruiting Lee the hardest so far and a trip to Athens is coming up.

*****



One of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class, McClellan already has an offer from Georgia Tech, and he especially appreciated the love he got from the coaching staff on Saturday and he thought the Yellow Jackets played great. The Oxford, Ala., standout has a busy schedule, though, with a trip to the Ole Miss-Alabama game this weekend and then visits to Auburn, Clemson and South Carolina later this season.



*****

The 2023 four-star defensive tackle from Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett had a phenomenal time at NC State on Saturday. He said the Wolfpack had the “best fans,” and said he still cannot believe he was there. McDonald was already interested in NC State, but now it’s much higher after that experience and his relationship with position coach Charley Wiles. The Wolfpack are definitely high on the list, although trips to Georgia and Wisconsin are coming up.

*****



The NC State quarterback commit from Carrollton, Ga., loved the “extremely electric” stadium and enjoyed seeing the fans storm the field after the Wolfpack upset Clemson. The rumor is that numerous programs are trying to flip Morris, but the four-star quarterback does not want to name any of those schools yet.



*****



Ohio State, Clemson, Texas, Notre Dame and Texas A&M are some of the frontrunners for the 2023 four-star cornerback from Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff who was at AT&T Stadium this past weekend to see Arkansas’ win over the Aggies. The physical nature of the game stood out the most, and Texas A&M losing definitely does not hurt Muhammad’s chances. “Wins and losses are just a part of the game,” he said. The four-star will be at Notre Dame this weekend for the Cincinnati matchup.



*****

The 2023 four-star cornerback from Coppell, Texas, was at AT&T Stadium over the weekend and was really impressed by Arkansas - both on offense and defense. The Razorbacks could be moving up Myers’ list after that showing and also because he loves how Arkansas plays fast and aggressive and it’s a scheme Myers can see himself in. Cincinnati, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Washington also stand out.

*****



The massive four-star defensive tackle who’s committed to Alabama was expected to visit Mississippi State this past weekend as the Bulldogs look to keep one of the top in-state prospects home. The Columbia, Miss., standout has been pledged to the Crimson Tide since April and a source told me he still expects Oatis to keep his commitment to Alabama and not flip to any other school despite the face that he's taking other visits.



*****



Experiencing the cowbells at Mississippi State was definitely a memorable moment for the 2023 defensive end from Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt Trussville, and he also loved the coaching staff and their message to him. “Hopefully, they can get me in Starkville for good,” Osborne said. “They love me as a player and they love how I handle myself and how I play on the field. Osborne could return to Alabama this weekend for the Ole Miss clash, and then head to Texas A&M and Ole Miss before a Michigan trip for the Ohio State game.



*****



After seeing NC State in person on Saturday night, Paylor has moved the Wolfpack up his list and they’re battling North Carolina and others for frontrunner status. Paylor loved seeing how engaged the fans and the coaching staff were during the game, and while the in-state schools are working hard on Paylor there are other programs as well.



*****

Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt are pushing the hardest for the former Baylor quarterback commit from Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley, and Pyron was in Atlanta this weekend to see the Yellow Jackets take down North Carolina. What stood out most to Pyron was the energy from the players and coaches, and he also loved the fan base during the game. Pyron could take another trip this weekend, but he isn’t sure where that would be yet.

*****

Florida is “definitely at the top” for the 2023 four-star receiver from Wesley Chapel (Fla.) Wiregrass after he was back in The Swamp this past weekend for the Gators’ win over Tennessee. Rodgers loved the experience, culture and atmosphere at Florida, and it’s definitely a frontrunner in his recruitment.

*****

The 2023 three-star linebacker from Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove loved the student section and school culture at Mississippi State this weekend and he said, “I could really tell they had a great football town.” Arkansas, Mississippi State, Missouri, Kentucky and West Virginia are standing out early on.

*****

Ole Miss is currently the lone offer for the 2023 linebacker from Oxford, Miss., and Sanford said he’s not sure if the Rebels are the favorite right now. “But they look good though,” he said. Still, Sanford loved his trip to Mississippi State and especially how welcomed he felt by the coaching staff. Other than the Bulldogs, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Missouri, South Alabama, Memphis, Louisiana and Middle Tennessee are involved.

*****

Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Notre Dame and others are involved with the 2023 four-star athlete from Fulton (Miss.) Itawamba Agricultural, but he was at Auburn this weekend and loved it. Smith enjoyed the hospitality and atmosphere and especially noticed the fans stayed involved even when things were not going well against Georgia State. Smith is highly interested in the Tigers, but is still waiting for an offer.

*****



The high four-star defensive end in the 2023 class has made it no secret he’s very interested in Alabama, and after this weekend that interest is even stronger. Wayne had great conversations with coach Nick Saban and assistant Holmon Wiggins as well. The atmosphere was great and the intensity of the players stood out as well. Wayne, who is similar to Kayvon Thibodeaux in some ways, has Alabama as a “top school, for sure.”

*****