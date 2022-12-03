Mississippi State redshirt freshman running back Ke'Travion Hargrove announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal Saturday.

The Ruston, Louisiana native originally put his name in the portal back in September but withdrew just hours later after the NCAA implemented the new transfer portal windows that will open up on December 5th.

"First, I want to thank God, without him none of this would be possible. Next, I want to thank my family and friends who supported me throughout my career. The memories I have made with the people at Mississippi State, including my teammates I will forever cherish. Thanks to the entire Mississippi State coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play in college’s top conference. That said, after much thinking, I decided to enter my name in the transfer portal,” Hargrove said on Twitter.

Hargrove was a a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class and chose the Bulldogs over offers from Florida State and Michigan State after decommitting from his hometown school Louisiana Tech.

The 5'11", 200-pound running back redshirted his freshman season at Mississippi State and did not see any action in 2022.

Hargrove is the third Mississippi State player who plans to enter the transfer portal. Wide receiver Rara Thomas and offensive lineman Reed Buys announced their intentions to transfer earlier this week.

Rivals ranks Hargrove as a three-star transfer with a 5.6 grade. He currently ranks as the 85th best transfer in the Rivals transfer portal rankings.