Ranking the top five portal RB classes

Teams around the country solidified the foundation of their roster during the winter transfer window. This week we're highlighting the best transfer classes by position. Today the running backs are under the microscope.

1. OREGON

Makhi Hughes was dominant during the first two seasons of his career, posting back-to-back 1,300-yard seasons at Tulane. Hughes was the most heavily pursued running back in the transfer portal but ultimately chose Oregon over Ole Miss, Colorado and Duke. The Ducks did have the inside track thanks to his half brother Na'eem Offord.

2. MICHIGAN

The Wolverines have totally reloaded on the offensive side of the ball this offseason and Justice Haynes will be a big part of their offense going forward. The former Alabama standout should thrive in Michigan's run-heavy offense, even if he ends up splitting time with up-and-comer Jordan Marshall. Head coach Sherrone Moore and the Michigan offense will certainly lean on the running game as they develop five-star quarterback signee Bryce Underwood.

3. MISSOURI

Missouri isn't just elated to have Ahmad Hardy onboard because he is an excellent player. The Tigers needed Hardy after losing freshman Kewan Lacy to Ole Miss. Hardy was a star for ULM as a freshman – running for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns. Now he has three seasons of eligibility remaining as he looks to continue his productive ways in the SEC.

4. MISSISSIPPI STATE

Mississippi State needs some juice on offense this season after losing a number of playmakers to the transfer portal. They should be in good hands now that Fluff Bothwell is in Starkville. As a freshman at South Alabama, he posted 834 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 112 carries. Head coach Jeff Lebby and company hope Bothwell's explosiveness brings Mississippi State's offense to life.

5. TEXAS TECH

