Randy Charlton, Zach Arnett, and Jett Johnson speak on 2nd day of camp

Defensive End Randy Charlton, Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett, and Linebacker Jett Johnson addressed the media following Mississippi State's 2nd practice of training camp.

To Randy Charlton:

Question: What does it mean to have daily competition? Charlton: It's competition. Every day there's someone that's going to push you to become better. All the older heads inside the room, including the new guys, we just got to train them and train ourselves while we try to compete and get better.

Question: How are things going for Trevion Williams, Kalvin Dinkins, and Donterry Russell? Charlton: Those guys are definitely trying to find a way inside the program. They're definitely trying to learn every day. I see them asking us questions, trying to see how the defense really goes, especially inside our position and how we work as our personal group, so they're trying to find their way.

Question: What have you thought of De'Monte Russell so far? Charlton: He's doing good. He's got a bag with that pass rush. He's definitely got a bag on him, and he's doing good right now.

Question: What's it like having Jordan Davis back out with you? Charlton: He's a guy that we missed, and a guy we know got something under his bag, so we are just happy to have him out there with us.

Question: What has Coach Jeff Phelps emphasized in camp? Charlton: Pass rush. Definitely pass rush, get to the ball and put the pressure on the QB.

Question: What have you seen from Albert Reese going up against him? Charlton: He's a big guy. He's definitely learned from last year being behind Charles Cross. He was able to sit down and watch a guy like him, somebody who's coming every day, blue-collar program, and working hard. So he's definitely learning.

Question: What's it like having to dial it back before the pads come on? Charlton: It's hard, especially being happy to be back out here. It was hard, but tomorrow the pads come on.

Question: How have you helped transfers like Jackie Matthews, Hunter Washington, and Marcus Banks transition being a former transfer yourself? Charlton: As soon as they came in, I was talking to them. I learned they were transfers, and I was a transfer, and I know coming in as a transfer, it's like do I want to talk to the guy? So I just go up and talk to them, and it's been good. They're getting in with the group, becoming that family, they're joining us, and it's been good.

Question: Do you feel more comfortable in your 2nd year here? Charlton: I feel a lot more confident. Last year I felt good, especially after we got into camp, but this year it's these guys, my guys. They've been around my family, and I've been around theirs. We're just one big family now.

Question: What's it like playing with Cam Young? Charlton: He's mellow. He ain't got too much emotion, but you know he's going to bring it. Off the field, he's a chill guy. We go play pool or ping pong. We just have a good time.

Question: How much does having experience help you in camp? Charlton: Just knowing what not to do and what to do. Knowing how to come to practice, knowing to chase the ball, knowing steps. Just being locked into my technique just for these first two days. Just having that experience knowing what's key for these first two days heading into the rest of camp.



To Zach Arnett:

Question: How helpful are these non-contact days? Arnett: I don’t think it has anything to do with getting ready for the actual contact. It gets your assignment work down. Hopefully, when the contact happens it’s with the right leverage and the right location.

Question: What are your thoughts about the safety group right now? Arnett: Obviously, we get a lot of work running around and covering routes. And where we’re supposed to be in zone coverage. We’ve got quite a few guys who have gotten significant reps under their belts, we’re just trying to identify the top six. And then within the six, the top three who deserve to start.

Question: What have you been able to tell from Jackie Matthews? Arnett: We’ve just got to get Jackie a lot more reps so that he’s comfortable with his assignments, so it’s second nature. He had a really good spring. He played corner some at West Virginia. He played slot and nickel too. He feels really comfortable in man coverage. We like him in that scenario, but if you want to be multiple, you’ve got to mix coverage, fronts, looks, so a lot of that takes reps. We just have to get him more reps.

Question: What have you thought of D Cam so far? Arnett: He’s one of the most consistent workers on the team every day with his approach. We love what we see of D Cam.

Question: How much do you see the older guys teaching the younger guys? Arnett: You certainly see that. We’ve got a lot of good guys in the program. They want to bring the youngsters up to speed as fast as possible. When you’ve got vets with a lot of reps, you really don’t do install. You come out and call whatever and you should know how to handle it. That makes it pretty fun.

Question: Does that help you go further faster? Arnett: I think so, but then when I look at the film after the first scrimmage, I think we’re doing way too much and we’re not doing any of it too well. But it’s an annual mistake.

Question: What’s it like having that kind of experience on the D line? Arnett: You want veteran experience, particularly in this league, that’s where you want it.

Question: Do you see a different Jalen Green this year? Arnett: I think it’s like Jackie. A guy comes in, he doesn’t have many reps. Anytime you’re thinking a bunch, you’re not real fast and confident. Now, he has a whole year of experience, so he knows what we do. He’s like D Cam, he shows up with the right approach every day. He wants to get better and feels comfortable, so there’s less thinking. It allows your natural ability to shine through a little bit.

Question: How do the new NCAA rules on contact affect the defense? Arnett: With the time and resources invested in major college football, the guys are pretty much in shape year round. Football shape is completely different. You’ve got to hit enough to get used to the bumps and the bruises and the aches that come with playing football, yet still be able to play football. You’ve got to work that into shape. Coach Brown and his staff do a phenomenal job. Guys come into camp in shape. It’s not like you’re starting from Ground Zero.

Question: How much have you seen Jett grow from Year 1 when he had one tackle? Arnett: I think if you ask Jett, it was bad evaluation by me, kept on the sidelines way too much. Should have had him out there a lot more.

Question: Have you seen him take a leadership role? Arnett: It’s back to that one about D Cam. He’s just a show up and get to work kind of guy, do my job. It typically leads to the kind of success he had last year.

Question: How much has Cameron Young improved? Arnett: Physically, you’d say he is the most physically prepared guy on the team. That’s what you want in there at nose guard.

