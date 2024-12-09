QBs Deuce Knight, KJ Lacey headline 2024 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game

The 2024 edition of the annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game week gets underway on Tuesday as blue-chip talent from both states takes the field for one of the final times before arriving on college campuses nationwide.
The Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game practices will commence on Tuesday night and take place daily until the game on Saturday. Rivals will be live on-site with daily updates from practices throughout the week.
The week will conclude with the annual contest, which will kick off at noon CT on Saturday, December 14 from Hancock Whitney Stadium on South Alabama's campus in Mobile, Ala.
ALABAMA ALL-STAR ROSTER HEADLINED BY KJ LACEY, ALVIN HENDERSON
KJ Lacey, the No. 6-ranked QB in the Rivals250 out of Saraland (Ala.) High, played in his final high school contest over the weekend. The Longhorns signee out of Alabama finished his run as a starter with a historic 10,985 career passing yardage mark, including 3,044 yards passing with 40 touchdowns as a senior.
Like many of Sarkisian's quarterback recruits, Lacey throws with excellent touch and accuracy and is extremely efficient with plus-vision pulling the strings.
Lacey will be surrounded by blue-chip talent on the offensive side of the ball, including a pair of four-star RB signees in the backfield with him. Four-star Auburn signee Alvin Henderson capped his time at Elba (Ala.) with 12 AHSAA records, including the state rushing record for touchdowns in a game (9) and two-point conversions (3), as well as rushing yards and touchdowns in a single season.
Henderson's thunder will be matched only by Anthony Rogers' lightning. The longtime Alabama 4-star RB commit flipped and inked with Ohio State on National Signing Day.
Auburn signee Derick Smith, Texas A&M signee Tristen Norman, and Miami signee Daylyn Upshaw highlight the receiving corps for the Alabama All-Stars. Smith, the No. 3-ranked ATH in the Rivals250, is expected to catch passes in the Plains. He'll do so in this game along with Norman and Upshaw, two of the top pass-catchers in the state for 2025.
Alabama four-star OL signees Mal Waldrep and Micah Debose headline Alabama's unit up front along Spencer Dowland (Mississippi State) Jamin Brow (Duke), and Carde Smith (Colorado). Smith is one of the most athletically gifted offensive tackle prospects in the country coming on a stellar year at Mobile (Ala.) Williamson High. He flipped his commitment in-state from Auburn to USC and Colorado on Thanksgiving. Smith is set to play for Deion Sanders and the Buffs and will have a grand opportunity to compete for early playing time in Boulder.
KJ Lacey, 4-star QB, No. 71 in the Rivals250, Texas signee
Mason Mims, 4-star QB, No. 22 Pro-QB nationally, Louisville signee
Alvin Henderson, 4-star RB, No. 36 in the Rivals250, Auburn signee
Anthony Rogers, 4-star RB, No. 139 in the Rivals250, Ohio State signee
Kolin Wilson, 3-star RB, NR, Mississippi State signee
Carter Tinker, TE
Wilson Hodges, 2-star TE, Middle Tennessee State signee
Daylyn Upshaw, 3-star WR, No. 70 WR nationally, Miami signee
Derick Smith, 4-star ATH, No. 3 ATH in the Rivals250, Auburn signee
Tristan Norman, 3-star WR, No. 88 WR nationally, Texas A&M signee
Carson Gill, WR
Peyton Plott, WR
Torrey Ward, QB
Mal Waldrep, 4-star OL, No. 41 OT nationally, Alabama signee
Hugh Bodiford, OL
Micah DeBose, 4-star OL, No. 152 in the Rivals250, Alabama signee
Spencer Dowland, 3-star OT, No. 67 OT nationally, Mississippi State signee
Carde Smith, 4-star OT, No. 189 in the Rivals250, Colorado signee
Jamin Brown, 3-star OL, Duke signee
Rodney Trot English
Grayson Forrest
Daniel Ellis
Tim Coleman
The Alabama All-Star defense is littered with future Tigers. In particular, the front seven is loaded with blue-chippers like four-star interior DL Antonio Coleman and Malik Autry and three-star DT Jourdin Crawford. Jared Smith, the No. 30 overall player in the Rivals250 after a compelling senior season at Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson off the edge, joins future teammate Jakaleb Faulk and Ohio State signee Zion Grady as threats off the edge.
Florida signee Myles Johnson mans the middle of the Alabama All-Star defense. The one-time Alabama verbal was a part of the star-studded haul that Billy Napier inked earlier this month.
There will be talent in groves in the secondary headlined by five-star CB Na'eem Offord. The No. 2 CB in the Rivals250, Offord flipped his longtime Ohio State pledge to Oregon on National Signing Day. Auburn was also a major threat down the stretch for the elite defensive back and return man from state-champion Birmingham (Ala.) Parker.
Offord will man one cornerback spot as Tulane signee Michael Igbinoghene locks down another. Four-star safeties that round out the secondary include Auburn signees Eric Winters and Anquon Fegans, Arkansas signee Taijh Overton, and Timothy Merritt, who after shining on both sides of the ball during Parker's title run flipped from Miami and signed with Tennessee earlier this month.
Antonio Coleman, 4-star DT, No. 16 DT nationally, Auburn signee
Jourdin Crawford, 3-star DT, No. 33 DT nationally, Auburn signee
Christopher Johnson, 3-star DE, No. 41 DE nationally
Jared Smith, 4-star DE, No. 30 in the Rivals250, Auburn signee
Malik Autry, 4-star DT, No. 113 in the Rivals250, Auburn signee
Kindal Moorehead
Antonio Rice
Jakaleb Faulk, 4-star LB, No. 222 in the Rivals250, Auburn signee
Myles Johnson, 3-star LB, No 30 LB nationally, Florida signee
Talib Graham, 3-star DE
Zion Grady, 4-star DE, No. 98 in the Rivals250, Ohio State signee
Na'eem Offord, 5-star CB, No. 20 in the Rivals250, Oregon signee
Timothy Merritt, 4-star SAF, No. 28 SAF nationally, Tennessee signee
Eric Winters, 4-star SAF, No. 95 in the Rivals250, Auburn signee
Anquon Fegans, 4-star SAF, No. 127 in the Rivals250, Auburn signee
Taijh Overton, 3-star SAF, No. 41 SAF nationally, Arkansas signee
Michael Igbinoghene, 3-star CB, Tulane signee
Zytavien Boddle
MISSISSIPPI ALL-STAR ROSTER HEADLINED BY DEUCE KNIGHT, CALEB CUNNINGHAM
We are ecstatic over the 1-2 punch at quarterback on the Mississippi All-Star team headlined by elite four-star QBs Deuce Knight and Kamario Taylor. Knight, who inked with Auburn despite a late rally from Ole Miss, has been brilliant as a senior for Lucedale (Miss.) George County. Knight continued to make strides as a passer and as a decision-maker, and was devastating against opposing defenses with his ability to extend and make improvisational plays on the fly.
Taylor, who is headed to play for Jeff Lebby in Starkville, was dangerous throughout his senior season at Macon (Miss.) Noxubee High carving up and running through defenses en route to a state championship game appearance.
Elite 2025 WR Caleb Cunningham will be a favorite target for both blue-chip passers. Cunningham, who sits at No. 29 in the Rivals250, is one of the most physically dominant receivers in this cycle. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound pass-catcher has been a mismatch working in single or double coverage for parts of his senior season, flashing excellent range, hands, and playmaking ability in the open field. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels flipped him from Alabama during an eventful November in Oxford.
Tyler Miller and Mario Nash Jr. headline some of the big bodies up front that will be carving holes in the run game and giving Knight and Taylor time in the pocket. Miller, a top-100 offensive tackle out of Laurel (Miss.) is one of the most powerful OL in the country with outstanding feet and technique. Nash, who flipped to Florida State as a senior, is a versatile Chess piece capable of playing multiple spots up front.
Florida TE signee Micah Jones has been one of the longstanding pieces in Napier's 2025 recruiting class out of the Sip. The three-star tight end finished his run at Madison (Miss.) Central High as the program's second-leading receiver with 550 yards on 45 receptions and six touchdowns.
There will be a strong contingent of future Rebels and Bulldogs manning key roles on defense. Ole Miss legacy DL signee Andrew Maddox and linebackers Bryson Walters and Jarcoby Hopson Jr. give the Mississippi All-Star defense a strong nucleus up the middle. Another future Rebels -- four-star DB Cortez Thomas -- has the skill-set to line up at cornerback or back deep at safety.
Mississippi State signees Tyshun Willis and Tyler Lockhart should also provide some pop in the front seven. Willis is dangerous firing off the edge and plays with a serious motor. Lockhart, who flipped from Mississippi State to Ole Miss -- and back -- on signing day, is also a threat playing near the line of scrimmage and is equally as solid in space.
Four-star Arkansas DL signee Kevin Oatis Jr. should also add some pop to the Mississippi All-Star defensive front.
Deuce Vance, 2-star QB, South Alabama signee
Kamario Taylor, 4-star QB, No. 211 in the Rivals250, Mississippi State signee
Deuce Knight, 4-star QB, No. 35 in the Rivals250, Auburn signee
Caleb Cunningham, 4-star WR, No. 29 in the Rivals250, Ole Miss signee
Quincy Phillips Jr.
Cortez Thomas, 4-star SAF, No. 35 SAF nationally, Ole Miss signee
Tyler Lockhart, 4-star LB, No. 198 in the Rivals250, Mississippi State signee
Tyshun Willis, 3-star DE, No. 40 DE nationally, Mississippi State signee
Jarcoby Hopson Jr. 4-star LB, No. 214 in the Rivals250, Ole Miss signee
Elijah Jones
Davarrius Hairston Jr.
Kaleb Arterberry, 2-star LB
Tyree Barnett, 2-star WR, Southern Miss commit
TayQuon McKinney
Marquis Williams, 2-star DB, Arkansas State signee
Kenyan Chatman
Kameron Triplett
Ronnie Blossom, 3-star DE
Jahmani Washington
Bryson Walters, 3-star LB, Ole Miss signee
Jamarcus Flowers
Zach Ruffin, 2-star ATH, Southern Miss signee
Malachi Henderson, 2-star LB, Southern Miss signee
Trevionn Morton, 2-star CB, Southern Miss commit
Jaylan Moore
MaCaleb Taylor
Jack Richardson, PK, Southern Miss signee
Mason Waddle
Harrison Cluff, 3-star OT, Baylor signee
Kylen Lindsey
Tyler Miller, 4-star OT, No. 67 in the Rivals250, LSU signee
Will Hampton
Ryan White Jr., WR
JJ McCann
Mario Nash Jr., 4-star OG, No. 216 in the Rivals250, Florida State signee
Micah Jones, 3-star TE, No. 27 TE nationally, Florida signee
Maddox Lynch
Dalyn Pierce
Andrew Maddox, 4-star DE, No. 215 in the Rivals250, Ole Miss signee
Cameron Hewitt
Anthony Hopson Jr.
Kevin Oatis Jr., 4-star DT, No. 28 DT nationally, Arkansas signee