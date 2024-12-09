QBs Deuce Knight, KJ Lacey headline 2024 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game

The 2024 edition of the annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game week gets underway on Tuesday as blue-chip talent from both states takes the field for one of the final times before arriving on college campuses nationwide. The Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game practices will commence on Tuesday night and take place daily until the game on Saturday. Rivals will be live on-site with daily updates from practices throughout the week. The week will conclude with the annual contest, which will kick off at noon CT on Saturday, December 14 from Hancock Whitney Stadium on South Alabama's campus in Mobile, Ala.

ALABAMA ALL-STAR ROSTER HEADLINED BY KJ LACEY, ALVIN HENDERSON

KJ Lacey, the No. 6-ranked QB in the Rivals250 out of Saraland (Ala.) High, played in his final high school contest over the weekend. The Longhorns signee out of Alabama finished his run as a starter with a historic 10,985 career passing yardage mark, including 3,044 yards passing with 40 touchdowns as a senior. Like many of Sarkisian's quarterback recruits, Lacey throws with excellent touch and accuracy and is extremely efficient with plus-vision pulling the strings. Lacey will be surrounded by blue-chip talent on the offensive side of the ball, including a pair of four-star RB signees in the backfield with him. Four-star Auburn signee Alvin Henderson capped his time at Elba (Ala.) with 12 AHSAA records, including the state rushing record for touchdowns in a game (9) and two-point conversions (3), as well as rushing yards and touchdowns in a single season. Henderson's thunder will be matched only by Anthony Rogers' lightning. The longtime Alabama 4-star RB commit flipped and inked with Ohio State on National Signing Day. Auburn signee Derick Smith, Texas A&M signee Tristen Norman, and Miami signee Daylyn Upshaw highlight the receiving corps for the Alabama All-Stars. Smith, the No. 3-ranked ATH in the Rivals250, is expected to catch passes in the Plains. He'll do so in this game along with Norman and Upshaw, two of the top pass-catchers in the state for 2025. Alabama four-star OL signees Mal Waldrep and Micah Debose headline Alabama's unit up front along Spencer Dowland (Mississippi State) Jamin Brow (Duke), and Carde Smith (Colorado). Smith is one of the most athletically gifted offensive tackle prospects in the country coming on a stellar year at Mobile (Ala.) Williamson High. He flipped his commitment in-state from Auburn to USC and Colorado on Thanksgiving. Smith is set to play for Deion Sanders and the Buffs and will have a grand opportunity to compete for early playing time in Boulder.

The Alabama All-Star defense is littered with future Tigers. In particular, the front seven is loaded with blue-chippers like four-star interior DL Antonio Coleman and Malik Autry and three-star DT Jourdin Crawford. Jared Smith, the No. 30 overall player in the Rivals250 after a compelling senior season at Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson off the edge, joins future teammate Jakaleb Faulk and Ohio State signee Zion Grady as threats off the edge. Florida signee Myles Johnson mans the middle of the Alabama All-Star defense. The one-time Alabama verbal was a part of the star-studded haul that Billy Napier inked earlier this month. There will be talent in groves in the secondary headlined by five-star CB Na'eem Offord. The No. 2 CB in the Rivals250, Offord flipped his longtime Ohio State pledge to Oregon on National Signing Day. Auburn was also a major threat down the stretch for the elite defensive back and return man from state-champion Birmingham (Ala.) Parker. Offord will man one cornerback spot as Tulane signee Michael Igbinoghene locks down another. Four-star safeties that round out the secondary include Auburn signees Eric Winters and Anquon Fegans, Arkansas signee Taijh Overton, and Timothy Merritt, who after shining on both sides of the ball during Parker's title run flipped from Miami and signed with Tennessee earlier this month.

MISSISSIPPI ALL-STAR ROSTER HEADLINED BY DEUCE KNIGHT, CALEB CUNNINGHAM