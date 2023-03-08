The 6'3" 210-pound signal caller was on the Mississippi State campus for an unofficial visit over the weekend and quickly made the call for the Bulldogs over offers from Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Alabama.

Mobile (Ala.) Baker HS quarterback Josh Flowers became the first commit of Mississippi State's 2024 recruiting class when he announced his pledge to the Bulldogs on Wednesday evening.

The dual-threat passer completed 63.9% of his passes for 1,453 yards, 10 touchdowns, and two interceptions as a high school junior, but he was most dynamic in the running game. Flowers picked up 1,367 yards on the ground with 15 touchdowns on 158 carries, and he rushed for over 100 yards in 10 of 11 games last fall.

Flowers is the first high school commitment to newly hired offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay, who comes over from Appalachian State with a drastically different offensive scheme than the Air Raid that was run under Mike Leach.

Barbay has targeted dual-threat types like Flowers on the recruiting trail, as the Bulldogs added former Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright through the transfer portal this offseason.

The three-star quarterback ranks as the #8 dual-threat passer in the nation and the #25 prospect in Alabama.

Mississippi State's 2023 recruiting class finished 22nd nationally in the Rivals rankings, and Zach Arnett appears to be off to a good start building his first class as the head coach at Mississippi State in 2024.