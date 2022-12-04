News More News
QB Daniel Greek to enter transfer portal

Daniel Greek
Daniel Greek (Mississippi State Athletics)
Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
@JackByersRivals

Mississippi State redshirt freshman QB Daniel Greek announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal Sunday.

"First, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. It is by his grace that I have made it to this point, and I will continue to trust him with my future. I also want to thank my family for all their love and support on this journey."

"Next, I would like to thank Coach Leach and my amazing coaching staff here at Mississippi State for pushing me to be the man and player I am today. To my teammates, thank you for being my brothers and encouraging me to give my all for the Maroon and White. I love you all and it has been and honor competing together. To the MSU fans, thank you for welcoming me and making me a part of the Bulldog family. I can genuinely say that I have given my very best to this program these past two years and I look forward to what God has in store for me and my future," Greek said in a post on Twitter.

The 6'4", 220-pound QB redshirted his true freshman season in 2021 and did not see any action in 2022.

The Argyle, Texas native was a three-star prospect out of Liberty Christian School in the 2021 class and chose the Bulldogs over offers from Purdue, Virginia Tech, and Missouri.

Greek is the fourth Mississippi State player who plans to enter the transfer portal. WR Rara Thomas, OL Reed Buys, and RB Ke'Travion Hargrove announced their intentions to transfer earlier this week.


{{ article.author_name }}