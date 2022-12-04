Mississippi State redshirt freshman QB Daniel Greek announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal Sunday.

"First, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. It is by his grace that I have made it to this point, and I will continue to trust him with my future. I also want to thank my family for all their love and support on this journey."

"Next, I would like to thank Coach Leach and my amazing coaching staff here at Mississippi State for pushing me to be the man and player I am today. To my teammates, thank you for being my brothers and encouraging me to give my all for the Maroon and White. I love you all and it has been and honor competing together. To the MSU fans, thank you for welcoming me and making me a part of the Bulldog family. I can genuinely say that I have given my very best to this program these past two years and I look forward to what God has in store for me and my future," Greek said in a post on Twitter.