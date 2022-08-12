QB Chris Parson is a Bulldog

After decommitting from Florida State this summer following a strong performance at the Elite 11, all eyes were on quarterback Chris Parson and what his next move would be. Many experts expected Mississippi State to be the top destination for the Ravenwood (Tenn.) standout and he confirmed that with his commitment on Friday afternoon in Nashville.

"I'll be taking my talents to Mississippi State University," Parson announced. "It felt like home. I have a lot of connections there, my dad graduated there and my mom is from Starkville. I have a great relationship with the coaching staff with coach Leach, coach Hollingshead, and coach Mele. The players that are already at Mississippi State welcomed me with open arms and took me under their wing and showed me this is the place I should be."

The Bulldogs beat out Virginia Tech, TCU, and SMU for the future services of Parson.