QB Chris Parson is a Bulldog
After decommitting from Florida State this summer following a strong performance at the Elite 11, all eyes were on quarterback Chris Parson and what his next move would be. Many experts expected Mississippi State to be the top destination for the Ravenwood (Tenn.) standout and he confirmed that with his commitment on Friday afternoon in Nashville.
"I'll be taking my talents to Mississippi State University," Parson announced. "It felt like home. I have a lot of connections there, my dad graduated there and my mom is from Starkville. I have a great relationship with the coaching staff with coach Leach, coach Hollingshead, and coach Mele. The players that are already at Mississippi State welcomed me with open arms and took me under their wing and showed me this is the place I should be."
The Bulldogs beat out Virginia Tech, TCU, and SMU for the future services of Parson.
Parson will offer an interesting contrast to the other quarterbacks on the roster as he is under 6'2" and is more mobile than several of the current quarterbacks in Mike Leach's arsenal.
"Coach Leach is a great quarterbacks coach and he knows how to develop quarterbacks and going to Mississippi State I feel like will be a great opportunity for me to showcase myself as a passer and be around the best competition in the best conference."
Despite having a dad who is a grad, State wasn't the only program Parson watched growing up.
"I was a Florida State fan growing up, but I watched a lot of SEC football growing up and Mississippi State was a program that was always on my television on Saturday afternoons," he said.
As for the fit with the offense, Parson offered up this for those who question his fit.
"I'm a pass-first quarterback who can get my playmakers the ball," Parson said.