Former Purdue defensive back Jamari Brown , who entered the portal as a graduate transfer last week, confirmed with BulldogBlitz that he has enrolled at Mississippi State. Brown appeared in 27 games with 14 starts at cornerback for the Boilermakers over the past two seasons.

Starkville - With one open scholarship to work with, Mississippi State has made a late addition to its roster ahead of the 2023 season.

The 6'3", 205-pound senior was tied for first on the Boilermakers with three interceptions last season, which included picks against Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game and LSU in the Citrus Bowl. He made two starts and tacked on 15 tackles, three pass breakups, and one sack. In 2021, Brown started 11 of 13 games, and made 32 tackles with six pass breakups, one sack, and two forced fumbles.

A three-star prospect out of Pompano Beach, Fla. in the 2018 class, Brown signed with Kentucky over offers from Mississippi State, Auburn, and Texas A&M.

He redshirted is initial season on campus, but would break through as a redshirt freshman in 2019. He appeared in 11 games with three starts, and had 25 tackles, seven pass breakups, and one fumble recovery. Brown's 2020 season with the Wildcats saw him battle through a hamstring injury. He appeared in just four games and registered one tackle.

Brown is the fifth defensive back Mississippi State added through the transfer portal this offseason, joining Ja’Kobi Albert (Kentucky), Chris Keys (Indiana), Khamauri Rogers (Miami), and Ray'Darious Jones (LSU).

Brown joins a Mississippi State defensive backfield seeking to replace four starters, as cornerback Decamerion Richardson is the only returner of the group. He has one year of eligibility remaining.