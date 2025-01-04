NAIA DB Dwight Lewis Transfers Up to State

It's not uncommon for a player to transfer up a level, from FCS to FBS for instance. But to transfer up four is virtually unheard of.

Mississippi State is taking a chance on one, Dwight Lewis, after he announced Friday he plans to transfer from Marian University (Indiana). He'll have one season of eligibility remaining.

Lewis was a MSFA Midwest League First Team selection last fall, after he made 25 tackles, one for loss, four interceptions and six pass deflections. The previous season, he had 33 tackles, one for loss, three interceptions and six more pass deflections.

Perhaps the biggest standout stat is that he allowed just 10 catches in 24 games played.

Originally from Fairborn High School (OH), Lewis was a member of the 2021 recruiting class. He had no scholarship offers higher than the NAIA level, however, which is four below the FBS. In between are FCS, Division II and Division III.