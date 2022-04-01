Previewing the Arkansas Razorbacks

Mississippi State will have their biggest test so far this season as they'll travel up to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas. The Razorbacks enter the weekend 19-4 overall and sit atop the SEC West at 5-1, good for 2nd in D1Baseball's top 25 Poll.

Last season, Arkansas came to Starkville and came away with a sweep, and they bring back many talented pieces from last year's team that made it to a Super Regional.

Pitching Matchups:

Friday: RHP Preston Johnson (2-1, 3.41 ERA) vs. Connor Noland (3-1, 3.41 ERA)

Saturday: RHP Parker Stinnett (3-0 4.67 ERA) vs. LHP Hagen Smith (4-1, 3.45 ERA)

Sunday: RHP Cade Smith (4-1, 2.91 ERA) vs. RHP Jaxon Wiggins (4-0, 3.71 ERA)

The Razorbacks lost their ace, Peyton Pallette, to Tommy John Surgery before the start of the season, but they haven't missed a beat without him, as pitching has been their biggest strength. Arkansas sits at third in the SEC with a 3.46 team ERA and fifth in opponent batting average at .223.

Righty Connor Noland, a former 3-star quarterback recruit, played just a minor bullpen role last season but has held down the Friday spot. The senior has been a consistent strike-thrower, holding a 47/9 strikeout to walk ratio in 34.1 innings. Talented lefty Hagen Smith follows him on Saturdays, and the freshman has made an immediate impact, having yet to allow more than three runs in a start. Sophomore Jaxon Wiggins closes out the rotation with a dominant .161 opponent batting average but has struggled with command at times, walking 19 batters in 34 innings.

What puts the Razorback pitching staff over the top is their bullpen. Last season, they heavily relied on Golden Spikes winner Kevin Kopps, but they have many options they can go to this year. Zebulon Vermillion, who started some games for the Razorbacks last season, has been lights out with a 1.69 ERA and 17 strikeouts in eight relief appearances. Arkansas has also gotten double digit innings out of righty Brady Tygart and lefty Evan Taylor, who both hold sub-3 ERAs. Their go-to guy has been Kole Ramage, who leads the Razorback bullpen with 20 innings, but has struggled as of late surrendering at least one run in each of his last five appearances.