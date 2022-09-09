Following a convincing season-opening victory last week, the Dawgs travel to the desert for an after-dark showdown with the Arizona Wildcats. In 2021, Arizona began the Jedd Fisch era with a 1-11 record. Their lone win came on the road at Cal, but they hung tough with foes such as BYU, Washington, USC, and Utah—losing all four contests by single digits. The Wildcats were in a complete rebuild following a winless 2020 season under Kevin Sumlin, so expectations weren’t very high for the program heading into 2022. However, Arizona turned some heads with an impressive 38-20 road win over San Diego State on Saturday.

Arizona RB DJ Williams dives into the end zone against SDSU (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

OFFENSE

On offense, Fisch took a deep dive into the transfer portal, beginning with the quarterback position. The Wildcats’ signal-caller is COVID sophomore Jayden de Laura, who committed to Mike Leach at Washington State and remained with the Cougars following Leach’s departure for Starkville. He started both the 2020 and 2021 campaigns, earning Pac 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honors a year ago. Last season at Wazzu, de Laura completed 227 of his 359 passes (63.2%) for 2,798 yards, 23 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He had a solid showing in San Diego last week, completing 22 of his 35 attempts (62.9%) for 299 yards with four touchdowns and a pick. The leader of the Arizona run game is another transfer, DJ Williams. Williams began his career in the SEC at Auburn, where he played for two seasons. On the plains, Williams had 122 carries for 599 yards and five touchdowns. He transferred to play his 2021 season at Florida State, where he received only 10 carries for 47 yards and a score. In his Arizona debut last week, Williams rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Freshman Jonah Coleman also got some production on the ground last week, totaling 40 yards on 13 carries. On the receiving end, the Wildcats’ most productive pass-catcher is another product of the transfer portal. Jacob Cowing had been a UTEP Miner for the last three seasons, catching 2,595 yards worth of passes for 13 touchdowns. Last Saturday, Cowing caught eight passes for 152 yards and three scores. Dorian Singer and Tetairoa McMillan also had solid showings a week ago. Singer caught six passes for 57 yards while McMillan totaled 57 yards and a touchdown on three receptions. Arizona finished 124th nationally last season in points per game, scoring an average of 17.2 points. They also averaged 357.3 yards per game a year ago, ranking 101st nationally. It is safe to say that this offensive unit has improved dramatically with Jayden de Laura under center.

DEFENSE