News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-11 11:22:59 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Preview: Mississippi State set for first road test at Minnesota

Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
@JackByersRivals

Minneapolis - #23 Mississippi State (8-0) will have its first true road test Sunday as they'll travel up to Minnesota (4-5) to avenge last year's loss in Starkville.

The Bulldogs have had eight days of rest after their 82-52 win over Mississippi Valley State while the Golden Gophers fell 90-75 to Michigan at home Thursday night.

Chris Jans is off to an undefeated start at Mississippi State and has the Bulldogs ranked in the AP Poll for the first time since 2019. Ben Johnson's Minnesota squad has struggled as of late, losing five out of their last seven.

HOW TO WATCH

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Mississippi State Sports Radio Network

When: 7:30 p.m. CST

Where: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, MN

RANKINGS COMPARISON

Mississippi State || Minnesota

AP: 23 || N/A

NET: 6 || 241

KenPom: 27 || 153

Sagarin: 30 || 140

ESPN BPI: 26 || 164

ODDS

BetMGM: Mississippi State -7.5, O/U 125.5

KenPom: Mississippi State 64, Minnesota 56 (76% chance to win)

ESPN BPI: Mississippi State has a 70.8% chance to win

PROJECTED STARTERS

Mississippi State
Player Height Year Stats

G Dashawn Davis

6'2"

Sr.

9.8 pts, 1.2 reb, 2.0 ast

G Eric Reed Jr.

6'2"

Gr.

5.4 pts, 2.0 reb, 1.5 ast

F D.J. Jeffries

6'7"

Sr.

9.8 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.6 ast

F Cameron Matthews

6'7"

Jr.

7.6 pts, 4.9 reb, 2.4 ast

F Tolu Smith

6'11"

R-Sr.

16.3 pts, 10.0 reb, 2.1 ast
Minnesota
Player Height Year Stats

G Ta'Lon Cooper

6'4"

Jr.

11.6 pts, 4.4 reb, 6.9 ast

G Jaden Henley

6'5"

Fr.

5.8 pts, 2.1 reb, 0.9 ast

F Jamison Battle

6'7"

Jr.

13.2 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.8 ast

F Joshua Ola-Joseph

6'7"

Fr.

7.6 pts, 2.0 reb, 0.0 ast

F Dawson Garcia

6'11"

Jr.

13.2 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.2 ast
Stat Comparison
Mississippi State Stat Minnesota

70.1

Points Per Game

64.4

42.6%

Field Goal %

43.2%

30.1%

3-Point %

32.8%

62.2%

Free Throw %

55.9%

16.0

Offensive Rebounds Per Gamee

10.1

27.4

Defensive Rebounds Per Game

25.0

11.6

Steals Per Game

4.8

4.5

Blocks Per Game

4.0

10.9

Turnovers Per Game

13.2

49.6

Opponent Points Per Game

69.0


34.5%

Opponent Field Goal %

41.9%

27.1%

Opponent 3-point %

34.2%
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}