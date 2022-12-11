Preview: Mississippi State set for first road test at Minnesota
Minneapolis - #23 Mississippi State (8-0) will have its first true road test Sunday as they'll travel up to Minnesota (4-5) to avenge last year's loss in Starkville.
The Bulldogs have had eight days of rest after their 82-52 win over Mississippi Valley State while the Golden Gophers fell 90-75 to Michigan at home Thursday night.
Chris Jans is off to an undefeated start at Mississippi State and has the Bulldogs ranked in the AP Poll for the first time since 2019. Ben Johnson's Minnesota squad has struggled as of late, losing five out of their last seven.
HOW TO WATCH
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: Fox Sports App
Radio: Mississippi State Sports Radio Network
When: 7:30 p.m. CST
Where: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, MN
RANKINGS COMPARISON
Mississippi State || Minnesota
AP: 23 || N/A
NET: 6 || 241
KenPom: 27 || 153
Sagarin: 30 || 140
ESPN BPI: 26 || 164
ODDS
BetMGM: Mississippi State -7.5, O/U 125.5
KenPom: Mississippi State 64, Minnesota 56 (76% chance to win)
ESPN BPI: Mississippi State has a 70.8% chance to win
PROJECTED STARTERS
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Stats
|
6'2"
|
Sr.
|
9.8 pts, 1.2 reb, 2.0 ast
|
6'2"
|
Gr.
|
5.4 pts, 2.0 reb, 1.5 ast
|
6'7"
|
Sr.
|
9.8 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.6 ast
|
6'7"
|
Jr.
|
7.6 pts, 4.9 reb, 2.4 ast
|
6'11"
|
R-Sr.
|
16.3 pts, 10.0 reb, 2.1 ast
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Stats
|
6'4"
|
Jr.
|
11.6 pts, 4.4 reb, 6.9 ast
|
6'5"
|
Fr.
|
5.8 pts, 2.1 reb, 0.9 ast
|
6'7"
|
Jr.
|
13.2 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.8 ast
|
6'7"
|
Fr.
|
7.6 pts, 2.0 reb, 0.0 ast
|
6'11"
|
Jr.
|
13.2 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.2 ast
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Minnesota
|
70.1
|
Points Per Game
|
64.4
|
42.6%
|
Field Goal %
|
43.2%
|
30.1%
|
3-Point %
|
32.8%
|
62.2%
|
Free Throw %
|
55.9%
|
16.0
|
Offensive Rebounds Per Gamee
|
10.1
|
27.4
|
Defensive Rebounds Per Game
|
25.0
|
11.6
|
Steals Per Game
|
4.8
|
4.5
|
Blocks Per Game
|
4.0
|
10.9
|
Turnovers Per Game
|
13.2
|
49.6
|
Opponent Points Per Game
|
69.0
|
|
34.5%
|
Opponent Field Goal %
|
41.9%
|
27.1%
|
Opponent 3-point %
|
34.2%