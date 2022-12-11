Minneapolis - #23 Mississippi State (8-0) will have its first true road test Sunday as they'll travel up to Minnesota (4-5) to avenge last year's loss in Starkville.

The Bulldogs have had eight days of rest after their 82-52 win over Mississippi Valley State while the Golden Gophers fell 90-75 to Michigan at home Thursday night.

Chris Jans is off to an undefeated start at Mississippi State and has the Bulldogs ranked in the AP Poll for the first time since 2019. Ben Johnson's Minnesota squad has struggled as of late, losing five out of their last seven.