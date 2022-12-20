News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-20 10:19:38 -0600') }} basketball

Preview: #15 Bulldogs take on Drake in the Battle in the Vault

Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
@JackByersRivals

Lincoln, NE - Mississippi State is set to take on Drake in their last non-conference test before SEC play begins.

Chris Jans' Bulldogs moved up two spots to #15 in the AP Poll despite sloppy wins over Jackson State and Nicholls State, and they'll need to play a more complete game against a team that's been one of the top mid-majors in college basketball over the past few seasons.

Drake comes into this one on a two-game losing streak after losses to Richmond and Saint Louis, and they'll now get a crack at a power-5 opponent in Mississippi State. Drake is led by sophomore Tucker DeVries, the son of head coach Darian DeVries, and the former four-star has been one of the top scorers in college basketball this season.

HOW TO WATCH

Stream: BallerTV ($9.99)

Radio: Mississippi State Radio Network

When: 4:00 p.m. CST

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

RECORDS

Mississippi State: 11-0

Drake: 8-3

RANKINGS COMPARISON

MISSISSIPPI STATE || Drake

AP: 15 || N/A

NET: 14 || 99

KenPom: 31 || 96

Sagarin: 44 || 98

ESPN BPI: 25 || 89

ODDS

BetMGM: Mississippi State -5.5, O/U 130.5

KenPom: Mississippi State 67, Drake 60 (74% chance to win)

ESPN BPI: Mississippi State has a 71.9% chance to win

INJURIES

Mississippi State:

G Shakeel Moore - Game time decision - ankle

F Shawn Jones - questionable - foot

Drake:

N/A

PROJECTED STARTERS

Mississippi State
Player Height Year Stats

G Dashawn Davis

6'2"

Sr.

9.3 pts, 2.0 reb, 2.8 ast

G Eric Reed Jr.

6'2"

Gr.

5.8 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.1 ast

F D.J. Jeffries

6'7"

Sr.

10.2 pts, 5.4 reb, 2.4 ast

F Cameron Matthews

6'7"

Jr.

7.0 pts, 4.8 reb, 2.6 ast

F Tolu Smith

6'11"

R-Sr.

16.2 pts, 8.9 reb, 1.9 ast
Drake
Player Height Year Stats

G Roman Penn

6'0"

Gr.

10.4 pts, 4.2 reb, 3.8 ast

G D.J. Wilkins

6'2"

Gr.

8.2 pts, 1.5 reb, 1.3 ast

G Garrett Sturtz

6'3"

Gr.

9.3 pts, 6.0 reb, 1.2 ast

G Tucker DeVries

6'7"

So.

18.8 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.9 ast

F Darnell Brodie

6'10"

Sr.

7.5 pts, 7.3 reb, 1.6 ast
Stat Comparison
Mississippi State Stat Drake

69.7

Points Per Game

73.0

43.0%

Field Goal %

45.6%

30.0%

3-Point %

32.6%

67.8%

Free Throw %

77.0%

12.1

Turnovers per game

11.3

14.5

Offensive Rebounds Per Game

7.3

26.3

Defensive Rebounds Per Game

26.6

10.9

Steals Per Game

5.7

4.8

Blocks Per Game

2.9

52.1

Opponent Points Per Game

67.7


35.8%

Opponent Field Goal %

41.7%

38.0%

Opponent 3-point %

30.4%

338th

KenPom Tempo Ranking

146th
