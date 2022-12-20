Preview: #15 Bulldogs take on Drake in the Battle in the Vault
Lincoln, NE - Mississippi State is set to take on Drake in their last non-conference test before SEC play begins.
Chris Jans' Bulldogs moved up two spots to #15 in the AP Poll despite sloppy wins over Jackson State and Nicholls State, and they'll need to play a more complete game against a team that's been one of the top mid-majors in college basketball over the past few seasons.
Drake comes into this one on a two-game losing streak after losses to Richmond and Saint Louis, and they'll now get a crack at a power-5 opponent in Mississippi State. Drake is led by sophomore Tucker DeVries, the son of head coach Darian DeVries, and the former four-star has been one of the top scorers in college basketball this season.
HOW TO WATCH
Stream: BallerTV ($9.99)
Radio: Mississippi State Radio Network
When: 4:00 p.m. CST
Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE
RECORDS
Mississippi State: 11-0
Drake: 8-3
RANKINGS COMPARISON
MISSISSIPPI STATE || Drake
AP: 15 || N/A
NET: 14 || 99
KenPom: 31 || 96
Sagarin: 44 || 98
ESPN BPI: 25 || 89
ODDS
BetMGM: Mississippi State -5.5, O/U 130.5
KenPom: Mississippi State 67, Drake 60 (74% chance to win)
ESPN BPI: Mississippi State has a 71.9% chance to win
INJURIES
Mississippi State:
G Shakeel Moore - Game time decision - ankle
F Shawn Jones - questionable - foot
Drake:
N/A
PROJECTED STARTERS
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Stats
|
6'2"
|
Sr.
|
9.3 pts, 2.0 reb, 2.8 ast
|
6'2"
|
Gr.
|
5.8 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.1 ast
|
6'7"
|
Sr.
|
10.2 pts, 5.4 reb, 2.4 ast
|
6'7"
|
Jr.
|
7.0 pts, 4.8 reb, 2.6 ast
|
6'11"
|
R-Sr.
|
16.2 pts, 8.9 reb, 1.9 ast
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Stats
|
6'0"
|
Gr.
|
10.4 pts, 4.2 reb, 3.8 ast
|
6'2"
|
Gr.
|
8.2 pts, 1.5 reb, 1.3 ast
|
6'3"
|
Gr.
|
9.3 pts, 6.0 reb, 1.2 ast
|
6'7"
|
So.
|
18.8 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.9 ast
|
6'10"
|
Sr.
|
7.5 pts, 7.3 reb, 1.6 ast
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Drake
|
69.7
|
Points Per Game
|
73.0
|
43.0%
|
Field Goal %
|
45.6%
|
30.0%
|
3-Point %
|
32.6%
|
67.8%
|
Free Throw %
|
77.0%
|
12.1
|
Turnovers per game
|
11.3
|
14.5
|
Offensive Rebounds Per Game
|
7.3
|
26.3
|
Defensive Rebounds Per Game
|
26.6
|
10.9
|
Steals Per Game
|
5.7
|
4.8
|
Blocks Per Game
|
2.9
|
52.1
|
Opponent Points Per Game
|
67.7
|
|
35.8%
|
Opponent Field Goal %
|
41.7%
|
38.0%
|
Opponent 3-point %
|
30.4%
|
338th
|
KenPom Tempo Ranking
|
146th