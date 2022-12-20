Lincoln, NE - Mississippi State is set to take on Drake in their last non-conference test before SEC play begins.

Chris Jans' Bulldogs moved up two spots to #15 in the AP Poll despite sloppy wins over Jackson State and Nicholls State, and they'll need to play a more complete game against a team that's been one of the top mid-majors in college basketball over the past few seasons.

Drake comes into this one on a two-game losing streak after losses to Richmond and Saint Louis, and they'll now get a crack at a power-5 opponent in Mississippi State. Drake is led by sophomore Tucker DeVries, the son of head coach Darian DeVries, and the former four-star has been one of the top scorers in college basketball this season.

HOW TO WATCH

Stream: BallerTV ($9.99)

Radio: Mississippi State Radio Network

When: 4:00 p.m. CST

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

RECORDS

Mississippi State: 11-0

Drake: 8-3

RANKINGS COMPARISON

MISSISSIPPI STATE || Drake

AP: 15 || N/A

NET: 14 || 99

KenPom: 31 || 96

Sagarin: 44 || 98

ESPN BPI: 25 || 89

ODDS

BetMGM: Mississippi State -5.5, O/U 130.5

KenPom: Mississippi State 67, Drake 60 (74% chance to win)

ESPN BPI: Mississippi State has a 71.9% chance to win

INJURIES

Mississippi State:

G Shakeel Moore - Game time decision - ankle

F Shawn Jones - questionable - foot

Drake:

N/A

PROJECTED STARTERS