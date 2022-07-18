Preston Johnson drafted in 7th round by Baltimore Orioles

A third Bulldog heard his name called in the MLB Draft as right-handed pitcher Preston Johnson was selected 197th overall in the seventh round by the Baltimore Orioles.

Johnson transferred from Hinds C.C. prior to the 2021 season and was one of the National Champions' most reliable bullpen arms. The Crystal Springs, MS, native made 22 relief appearances for the Diamond Dogs and posted a 3.82 ERA and a 50:14 strikeout to walk ratio in 33 innings. Johnson was a key part of Mississippi State evening up the championship series against Vanderbilt as he pitched five innings and allowed just one run.

In 2022, injuries derailed the Bulldog pitching staff, and Johnson took up a much larger role as a weekend starter. The 6'4" 250-pound righty stuck out an SEC-leading 117 batters in 79 innings, including six double-digit strikeout performances. Johnson pitched for a 5.47 ERA on the season, which could be due to being asked to pitch deeper into games with a thin bullpen. He proved to be a true workhouse and did everything he was asked to do.

Johnson will join his teammates Landon Sims and Logan Tanner, who were selected on night one at the next level, and will follow former Mississippi State shortstop Jordan Westburg in the Orioles organization. The slot value of the 197th pick is set at $249,000.



