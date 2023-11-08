Here are my predictions for who will lead Mississippi State in six key statistical categories:

Expectations are high for the 2023-24 campaign, as Jans took the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament during his first season at the helm, though they'd fall to Pittsburgh in the First Four. MSU returns all five starters from last year's team, and made some improvements on the recruiting trail to help an offense that struggled from the outside,

Year two of the Chris Jans era at Mississippi State begins Wednesday night in Chicago, as they'll tip off the season against Arizona State in the Barstool Invitational.

Points Per Game: Tolu Smith

Tolu Smith is widely considered to be one of the top big men in the SEC this season and he finished as the Bulldogs' only double-figure scorer a year ago with 15.7 points per game.

The graduate used his impressive footwork and soft touch around the rim to score over 20 points nine times, and his offensive rebounding ability gave him numerous put back opportunities on his way to 12 double-doubles.

Smith is the clear focal point of the Mississippi State offense, but they're unfortunately going to have to operate without him until January due to a foot injury he suffered in practice last month.

In his absence the Bulldogs will be asked to rely more on their guard play. Marshall transfer Andrew Taylor could be the piece the Bulldogs were missing in the backcourt last season. He's an experienced playmaker who can fill it up from all three levels, which could see Smith's role slightly decrease upon his return.

The two-man game between Smith and Taylor will certainly be one to watch later this season, as Taylor averaged 4.7 assists per game. His quick trigger and tight handle could make the Smith-Taylor pick and roll tough to defend, which could help Smith be more efficient around the rim even if he's taking less shots.

Prediction: 14.8 points per game

Assists Per Game: Andrew Taylor



As I mentioned earlier, Taylor is a do-it-all point guard who put up big-time numbers last at Marshall season.

The graduate transfer averaged 20.2 points and 4.7 assists on his way to an All-Sun Belt First Team selection. He's someone expected to have the ball in his hands a lot, whether that shooting a pull-up jumper off a screen or using those actions to set up his teammates.

While his usage with the Bulldogs won't be as high as it was with the Thundering Herd, the Bulldogs lacked a consistent perimeter threat last season which should see the 6-foot-3 guard run the show for the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State also returns graduate Dashawn Davis who dished out 3.5 assists per game after leading the Pac-12 with 5.5 during his time at Oregon State. Davis is still ramping up from an offseason injury, which could see him take on a smaller workload early in the season, but his presence gives the Bulldogs two viable playmakers.

Prediction: 3.9 assists per game

Rebounds Per Game: Tolu Smith

Not much needs to be said about Smith's ability to grab the ball off the glass.

The 6-foot-11 center has been Mississippi State's leading rebounder two of the past three seasons, and led the SEC in 2020-21 with 8.5. He's a big body that can seal off anybody he goes against defensively, and his high motor gives him extra chances on the offensive glass.

Behind Smith is 6-foot-10 Jimmy Bell, who started every game for West Virginia last season, and the production Bell needs to get on the boards might be even more important than what was lost offensively.

Bell is a physical player who comes from a football background and should be able to hold his own while Smith is sidelined. He hauled in 5.2 rebounds per game for the Mountaineers despite playing only 18.5 minutes per game, which doesn't put him far behind Smith in the rebounds per 40 minutes category. Bell's upgraded rebounding ability compared to what the Bulldogs had in backup center Will McNair should take some pressure off Smith when he returns.

Prediction: 7.9 rebounds per game