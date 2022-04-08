DESTREHAN, La.- Rivals 150 receiver Khai Prean put on a show at the Rivals Camp stop in New Orleans two weeks ago. Prean took home the MVP honors at receiver, but he is capable of playing out of the backfield or lining up almost anywhere on offense. Bulldog Blitz caught up with the versatile weapon from Saint James (La.) to get his take on his recruitment and find out where the Bulldogs stand.