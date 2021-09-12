Photos: MSU knocks off favored NC State on Saturday
STARKVILLE- Mississippi State jumped out early against NC State with a kick return for a touchdown to open the game and the Bulldogs never looked back cruising for an easy win over the Wolfpack. Ch...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news