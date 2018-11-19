Ticker
Payton chooses the Bulldogs

Vernon Bailey
Mississippi State has received a verbal commitment from junior college wide receiver JaVonta Payton.

Payton had originally signed with Ole Miss coming out of high school but failed to qualify and chose to attend Northwest Mississippi Community College.

The 6-foot-1 192-pound athlete received offers from Tennessee, Miami, Purdue, Ole Miss and Louisville among others.

