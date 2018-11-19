Payton chooses the Bulldogs
Mississippi State has received a verbal commitment from junior college wide receiver JaVonta Payton.
Payton had originally signed with Ole Miss coming out of high school but failed to qualify and chose to attend Northwest Mississippi Community College.
The 6-foot-1 192-pound athlete received offers from Tennessee, Miami, Purdue, Ole Miss and Louisville among others.
I want to thank all the coaches who have recruited me these last few months. Thank you to Northwest coaches for being there for me and helping me with this journey. My family & I have talked this over & I am excited to say I am officially Committed to Mississippi #HailState 🐶 pic.twitter.com/Lk7Pyz0JqZ— JaVonta Payton (@JcpSlide) November 19, 2018