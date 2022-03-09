Parker Stinnett Making His Case for a Starting Spot

The Mississippi State pitching staff has been decimated with injuries to start the season. KC Hunt started opening weekend against Long Beach State but has not taken the mound since. All-American and projected first-round draft pick Landon Sims had a dominant start against Tulane on Friday, striking out 10 of 11 batters, but left the game with an injury. Finally, Stone Simmons, who retired the Tulane side in the eighth inning on Saturday, did not return for the ninth because of an injury.

Mississippi State Head Coach Chris Lemonis said on Landon Sims, "We don't know anything yet. We'll let everyone know once we know." On Hunt and Simmons, he said, "They're being looked at. We'll put it out there when we know something."

Not much is known about Hunt's or Simmons' injuries, but it's being speculated that Sims' injury could be season-ending. No matter the severity, the Bulldogs will need other pitchers to step up, and Parker Stinnett rose to the occasion against Texas Tech yesterday.

Last season, the Oxford, MS native was a key bullpen piece, pitching for a 2.41 ERA in 18.1 innings. This season though, Stinnett has gotten off to a rough start, pitching for an 8.10 ERA in four appearances as a reliever. He most notably walked two batters in the ninth against Tulane, which eventually led to the Bulldogs blowing the save and losing the game.

Yesterday, however, Stinnett looked dominant as a starting pitcher as he took on the #17 Texas Tech Red Raiders. Stinnett allowed only one hit and one unearned run in five innings to one of the nation's top offenses and struck out a career-high twelve batters. What stood out the most about his performance was that he walked only three batters, something which he's struggled with throughout his career.