OT Breyden Turnage Flips to State From Memphis

On Nov. 4, Dyersburg (Tenn.) offensive tackle Breyden Turnage gave his verbal commitment to Memphis. But in the following weeks, Mississippi State reached out, then turned up the heat.

On Wednesday, the Bulldogs' efforts paid off.

Turnage announced his commitment Wednesday afternoon, after he decommitted from the Tigers. He gives Mississippi State more depth, with his 6-foot-8, 285-pound frame.

Turnage's only other offer was from Tennessee-Martin. He was recruited by the Bulldogs primarily by assistant coach Cody Kennedy.

Turnage is also an accomplished baseball outfielder and will likely play on the diamond for Mississippi State as well.

