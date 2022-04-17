Osirus Mitchell Stands Out In USFL Opener

Hungry for some football?

The USFL season just kicked off, and former Mississippi State wide receiver Osirus Mitchell was among the top performers in the new league's opening weekend.

The 6'5" receiver spent four seasons in the Maroon and White, accumulating 1,413 career receiving yards and hauling in 14 touchdowns. Mitchell was not selected in the 2021 NFL Draft but signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent; he made two catches for 31 yards in the preseason but did not make the roster.

Mitchell was selected in the 15th round of the newly formed USFL Draft by the Birmingham Stallions and took no time to make a name for himself in the league. In last night's season opener, the Sarasota, FL product caught five passes for 96 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown grab in a 28-24 victory over the New Jersey Generals.